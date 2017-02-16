Cadyville Recreational Park preps winter events

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo provided The town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department and Clinton County Youth Bureau hosts a variety of events to get people out of their houses during the winter months. Next week, both entities will be hosting a snowshoeing and cross country skiing event in the Cadyville Recreational Park. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo provided × 3 of 3 Expand Photo provided Prev Next

CADYVILLE — Get your winter gear ready.

The town of Plattsburgh and Clinton County Youth Bureau will host a three-day snowshoeing and cross country skiing event in the Cadyville Recreational Park on Goddeau Road from Feb. 21 to 23.

“It’s an opportunity for people to get out and enjoy a new activity,” said Melanie Defayette, recreation and youth services director for the town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation department. “We want people to come out and do this.”

Once everyone gets their snowshoes and skis strapped on, participants will be free to explore the Cadyville Recreation Park those afternoons.

For those inexperienced, lessons will be available on how to walk in snowshoes and glide on skis in a walking motion.

“It’s easy-peasy,” said Defayette. “Anyone can learn.”

The Clinton County Youth Bureau and town of Plattsburgh have been hosting this program for 25 years, said Defayette, to encourage residents to be active during the winter months.

Local resident Heidi Freeman is a long-time participant.

“I have two kids and we have a good time when we participate in these events,” she said. “It’s nice to have something to do during the winter.”

With the recent rain and warm weather, Defayette said her hope is to get more snow and colder temperatures — at least for that weekend.

“I was out there [Cadyville Recreational Park] snowshoeing last week when we got that one storm and it was gorgeous,” she said. “I want everyone to experience that.”

EVENT DETAILS

The family snowshoe and cross country ski event will take place Feb. 21, 22 and 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Cadyville Recreational Park on Goddeau Road.

The event is free and open to the public ages 4 and up.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted.

Snowshoes and cross country skis will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information or to pre-register, call 565-4750 or 562-6860.