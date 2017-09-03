Cadyville storybook trail unveiled

× Pepper the Pup showed up to rally the crowd on Sunday at the opening of the town of Plattsburgh’s new storybook trail at the Cadyville Recreation Park. She’s pictured here with Suzanne Moore, one of the authors of “Pepper Finds Her Way.” Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

CADYVILLE | The Town of Plattsburgh on Sunday turned the page on Clinton County’s first storybook trail.

The 17-stop, family-friendly hike officially opened to the public on Aug. 27.

The storybook trail offers a sort of respite, as if at a library:

Much as one enters a different world when reading a book, visitors of the trail descend into the woods as the story progresses.

Visitors read a few pages at a time as they meander through the quiet forest, reflecting on each passage as the walk stretches onward.

Nearly 50 residents — kids and adults alike — showed up to take a peak at the new attraction on Sunday.

× Residents flocked to the unveiling of the new Cadyville storybook trail on Aug. 27. Dozens of families perused the new attraction and joined in a guided tour with Shelby and Suzanne Moore, authors of the featured book “Pepper Finds Her Way.” Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PEPPER PEPS UP THE CROWD

The first book featured on the Cadyville storybook trail is “Pepper Finds Her Way: A Blind Pup’s Tale” by Champlain-based mother-daughter duo Shelby and Suzanne Moore.

Released in February, the book follows the tale of Pepper, a real-life pup that kept wagging her tail through a series of tribulations that ultimately lead to blindness.

Pepper, diagnosed with diabetes, suffered through glaucoma and cataracts before veterinarians said that the dog would need to have her eyes removed.

“She wagged her tail through it all,” said Shelby Moore. “It was so inspiring.”

With Pepper in mind, the Moores wrote their book to teach kids that disabilities don’t define a person — or a puppy.

“Despite hardships, you keep wagging your tail,” she said.

“This disability is not her. We felt that was a great message.”

Children gathered around Pepper, eyeing her curiously and asking Moore if they could pet the dog.

Pepper, who reps a Plattsburgh Lion’s Club vest complete with her own business cards, sat happily, mouth open wide in a furry grin, enjoying the sun as her owner spoke with a reporter.

“Pepper is still the happiest dog,” said Moore, reaching down to pet Pepper’s head.

All proceeds from the sale of the book benefit the Plattsburgh Lion’s Club, who helped the duo publish the story.

× Town Supervisor Michael Cashman on Sunday unveiled the new Cadyville Storybook Trail, a new attraction spearheaded by the town of Plattsburgh with help from the town’s Buildings and Grounds Department and Recreation Department. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

ONGOING ATTRACTION

The books featured in the Cadyville storybook trail will be swapped out monthly, said Cashman, and will largely focus on books from local authors.