Café Himalaya coming to West Chazy

× Expand Photo by Simon Conroy Tenzin and Yangchen Dorjee

WEST CHAZY — Cafe Himalaya is coming to town.

Himalayan Restaurant Owner Tenzin Dorjee will be taking over the former Conroys Organics on Route 9 and transforming it into a cultural, home-style restaurant.

Dorjee said he hopes to be often sometime this spring.

“We wanted to expand and offer people a larger variety of food,” said Dorjee. “It’s not going to be your typical restaurant.”

Like Conroys Organics, the menu will feature healthy dishes made with fresh local ingredients, said Dorjee. Produce will be grown on site and some meats will be used from the Conroy Farm.

The difference between the two restaurants, Dorjee said, is that the dishes served will come from all over the world.

There will be a fixed menu, featuring mainly Indian cuisine and east and west fusion dishes, said Dorjee.

Items on the kid’s menu will be altered to not be as spicy, he said.

The daily specials will give residents and visitors more diverse options from around the globe. African, American and Himalayan cuisine are just a few examples.

“Everything will be made from scratch in-house and authentic,” he said. “When you come into Café Himalaya, you’ll be exposed to something new.”

The Dorjee’s are shooting for a May completion date.

The Himalayan Restaurant on Margaret Street in Plattsburgh — which serves cuisine from Tibet, Nepal and Bhutan — will remain open.

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Conroys Organics closed down in December 2016. Now, Cafe Himalaya will be taking over the building.

CONROY GLAD

Simon and Danielle Conroy opened Conroys Organics — an organic café and grocery store — in 2004.

The couple stepped away from the building years later to focus on their two children and invest time in other projects, including Downtown Rising and the Lake Champlain International Film Festival.

Christopher and Tracey Rosenquest took over the business in 2014.

In December, the owners decided to invest their time elsewhere and shut down the business for good.

Conroy, who was recently elected into the Clinton County Legislature for Area Four, didn’t plan on saving the café and store due to a lack of time.

Conroy said he’s glad that the Dorjee’s are bringing the building back to life, regardless if it’s not Conroys Organics.

“It’s been the greatest transition that I can possibly hope for,” he said. “We wanted to see a tradition continue there of providing residents with a community center.

“We’re excited to see what happens next.”