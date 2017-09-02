Cafe celebrates first anniversary

× Burleigh’s Luncheonette co-owners Donald Barber (left) and Mark Barber stand behind the counter at their popular downtown Ticonderoga restaurant. The café is celebrating its first anniversary under their ownership. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | Burleigh’s Luncheonette has long been an anchor in Ticonderoga’s downtown business district, serving good food with lots of local camaraderie.

Co-owners Mark and Donald Barber say they made the right decision a year ago when they purchased the restaurant with their mother, Debbie.

Their one year anniversary in business is coming up on Tuesday, Sept. 5. On that day, dine-in and pick-up order customers only can enter their names for a chance to win two $50 gift certificates.

Mark manages the eatery, while his father, Donald, does the cooking.

“We want to thank everybody for their patronage,” Mark said. “Business has been very good. Our first year in town has been incredible.”

He said they kept the waitstaff from the previous owners, the Treadway family, and the patrons remained loyal.

“Our customers have been like family,” Mark said. “We’ve made many friends.”

They also did facade improvements, like a new awning, but kept the place’s 1950s theme, complete with original booths and Lone Ranger lunchboxes on display.

The restaurant’s menu stayed about the same, Mark said.

“We didn’t really change the menu,” he said. “It was a good menu already. People liked it.”

“We knew what we had was good,” Donald added. “We also do lunch specials every day, and dinner specials Friday and Saturday. ”

Burleigh’s Luncheonette at 121 Montcalm St. is open Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The café is closed Sunday.

On the web: www.burleighluncheonette.com.