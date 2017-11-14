Calls escalate for fed intervention on rail car storage plan

× Expand Photo provided/Protect the Adirondacks Stakeholders are calling for the federal Surface Transportation Board to get involved in the controversial plan by Saratoga & North Creek Railway to store unused rail cars on their lines in the Adirondack Park. Pictured above: A half mile of siding track has been filled with used out-of-service rail cars on a stretch of track that runs along the Boreas River.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A congressional candidate is calling for federal authorities to investigate the plan by a railroad company to store unused rail cars on 22 miles of tracks within the Adirondack Park.

Katie Wilson of Keene called for the Surface Transportation Board (STB) to return the tracks in Warren and Essex counties to local control, arguing the storage plan was made possible by a “betrayal” by authorities.

“Now, the company intends to use this federally-granted authority to turn the Adirondack Park into a parking lot for contaminated and unsafe tanker cars that pose a health risk to both the environment and surrounding communities,” Wilson said in a statement.

Wilson, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District, also called for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) to “break her silence and finally take action to protect her constituents.”

“The Adirondack Park is not a junkyard, and the residents of the North Country deserve a voice in determining how our land is treated and protected,” said Wilson.

Stefanik said she was “very concerned” about the plan by Saratoga & North Creek Railway (SNCR), a subsidiary of the Chicago-based Iowa Pacific Holdings, to store up to 2,000 cars on the company-owned tracks.

“We’re working on a case with the (federal) DOT to answer some jurisdiction questions about what steps we can take at the federal level,” Stefanik told The Sun in a phone interview. “The DOT is waiting to hear about potential actions we can take.”

FADED PROSPECTS

The cars have been cleaned and do not present an environmental threat, according to the railway.

Storage of the decommissioned cars is necessary to serve as a financial bridge for the firm after plans to use the tracks to ignite the local economy failed to materialize.

Passenger revenue is sagging, and plans to transport up to 500,000 tons of titanium tailings from National Lead in Tahawus annually to downstate refinement centers for use in high-tech companies never came to fruition.

At the crux of the storage debate is justification.

SNCR has brushed off calls by state agencies to submit jurisdictional inquiries, arguing the federal government has jurisdiction over the railways.