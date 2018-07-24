Camp counselor facing 19 charges out on bail

BRANT LAKE | The Long Island teacher who is accused of sexually abusing five boys while working summers as a camp counselor posted an additional $100,000 bail bond to remain free last Thursday.

Dylan T. Stolz, 51, of Little Neck, was arrested July 4 on five counts of sexual abuse related to his job at the Brant Lake Camp, a summer camp for boys ages 7-15.

Originally freed on $100,000 bail bond, acting Warren County Judge Kelly McKeighan increased the bond to $200,000 after a grand jury indicted him last week on 19 charges, including 10 felonies and nine misdemeanor charges.

Stolz is facing seven years in prison for each felony.

He was returned to the Warren County Correctional Facility until the additional $100,000 bail bond was posted.

Stolz is employed by the Hewlett-Woodmere School District in Nassau County. The district did not return phone calls asking for comment.

Stolz has worked at the Brant Lake Camp for the last 33 years, including work as a camp counselor with 9 and 10 year old boys.

So far, five boys have accused Stolz of touching them inappropriately, beginning in 2015 and continuing until late last month.

The incidents allegedly occurred in the camp bunk house and shower area.

Calls to Brant Lake Camp have not been returned.

Stolz has been charged with nine counts of felony sexual abuse, one count of felony sexual conduct and nine misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation has continued in the days since his arrest and indictment, but authorities said no additional alleged victims had been identified as of last Thursday.

When questioned earlier this month, state police said Stolz asked for a lawyer and declined to give a statement.

On July 4, uniformed troopers from Chestertown and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Queensbury arrested Stolz on charges stemming from an investigation which began on June 28.

According to Trooper Mark Ceipel, a state police spokesman, law enforcement began an investigation after receiving complaints at the Brant Lake Camp.

At the time, Ceipel said the five counts of sexual abuse involve multiple victims. He said the Brant Lake Camp is cooperating with the investigation.

“The camp has been nothing but cooperative,” Ceipel said.

Officials are asking that anyone who feels they have information regarding Stolz’s arrest or other crimes he may have committed to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Queensbury at 518-745-1035.