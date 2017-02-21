Camp Gabriels reuse idle as lawmakers look to amend the NY constitution

BRIGHTON — It has been nearly eight years since state budget cuts closed Camp Gabriels, a minimum security work camp.

The facility was shuttered in 2009 to save approximately $9 million in annual operating costs beginning in 2009-10, “plus $5,299,000 by averting capital construction needs,” state officials said at the time.

The plan announced by then Gov. Eliot Spitzer claimed every effort would be made to repurpose the property with sale at public auction.

It did sell at auction — to the second bidder — for $166,000 in 2014.

But nothing to date has come of the sale, despite efforts by an Orthodox Jewish camp to repurpose Camp Gabriels as Camp Hamachane, which occupies 92 acres with 48 structures.

Purveyors of what was planned as Camp Hamachane were unable to obtain title insurance for their project given challenges to the facility’s state land classification in the Adirondack Park.

State senator Betty Little moved and achieved one round of land-use reclassification last summer in the senate with her Bill S-8028a.

But companion legislation in the Assembly didn’t move.

Little’s bill requires full amendment to the state’s constitution to classify the Adirondack based property as Moderate Intensity Use.

And any amendments to Adirondack Park land-use regulation require passage through two rounds of both Senate and Assembly plus approval in a general state-wide election.

“After Camp Gabriels was closed and vacated by (the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision), it was subsequently transferred to the Office of General Services (OGS),” Little explained in an announcement with the bill.

“In 2014, The Adirondack Park Agency took formal action to reclassify the developed portion of the property to Moderate Intensity Use and added that the action would be effective upon transfer from OGS to a successful private buyer. The sale has not taken place and the authorization to reclassify the land has lapsed.”

Last summer, Little did get a first passage of the bill through the Senate to reclassify Camp Gabriels.

Brighton Town Supervisor Peter Shrope said the same measure stalled in Assembly.

“(Former) Assemblywoman Janet Duprey passed the information to Assemblyman Steve Englebright, who I believe is the Environmental Conservation Committee chairman, and he did not bring it up in the Assembly,” Shrope said of the statute.

“Assemblyman Billy Jones (who supported it as chairman of the Franklin County Legislature) is working with Senator Little on it. It needs second passage in Senate and two passages in the Assembly (from two separate Assembly sessions).

“If it does make it, and is brought to a state-wide referendum, the earliest will be 2019, to my understanding,” Shrope told the Sun.

That would mark 10 years of closure and red tape in selling the Adirondack property, once a central point of employment for hundreds of local residents.

“We’re just trying to keep it alive right now and keep it on the state’s radar. Other than making phone calls, I think our town and county has done just about everything we can do,” Shrope said.

At Sen. Little’s office in Albany, spokesman Dan Mac Entee said the senator did discuss Camp Gabriels last June with Assemblyman Englebright, chairman of the Assembly Environmental Conservation Committee, who expressed interest in seeing the property first hand.

“Scheduling did not work out last summer or fall — we had wanted him to also see some examples of projects in the Adirondacks that would benefit as a result of the landbank Constitutional amendment we had worked with him on last year,” Mac Entee said in an update to the Sun.

“The future of Camp Gabriel’s is an issue we anticipate will be revisited shortly after budget passage.”