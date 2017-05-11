Campaign raises $18K to aid Chazy man following fire

× Expand Photo provided A crowdfunding campaign has raised over $18,000 for a West Chazy resident who lost his home to a fire on April 30.

CHAZY — A crowdfunding campaign has raised over $18,000 for a local man whose home was consumed by fire last month.

The fire at Shane Dutil’s home on 148 Olena Road also claimed the life of his cat, Tim Tim.

But as Dutil begins to rebuild his life, the community is making the journey less arduous by way of the campaign on GoFundMe, a popular crowdfunding website.

In just one week, 270 donors have contributed $18,170.

The campaign’s organizer, Chelsea Silver, called Dutil the most “caring, giving and most friendly person I know.”

“It doesn’t really matter what type of personality you have,” Silver said. “You can always click with him somehow, whether it’s about boats, motorcycles, business, family or personal issues.”

Dutil works at the family-run D&D Meats in West Chazy, where Silver’s father travels from St. Lawrence County to have his deer harvest processed during hunting season.

Dutil has long been known for his generosity.

He donates his popular Jeezum Crow Jerky brand to U.S. soldiers stationed overseas, Silver said.

Dutil also played a leading role when the home of another area resident was disrupted by fire, organizing recovery and benefit efforts for Ken Gadway, a Morrisonville-based craftsman known as the “Adirondack Woodturner” whose woodworking business burned down last spring.

“(Dutil) reached out to raise as much funds as he could to help Ken out, which is exactly what I did several hours after I heard about Shane’s home catching fire,” Silver said.

The Dutil family had already experienced a fire themselves in 2011 when fire damaged the family business.

Now as the community pitches in to help one of their own who has done so much, the campaign has easily surpassed the original $15,000 goal.

“I honestly wasn’t expecting the community support that I got from the GoFundMe account,” Silver said. “I woke up the morning after and it was over $11,000. It honestly overwhelmed me and brought tears to my eyes knowing so many people supported this tragedy.”

Silver said she can’t thank the community enough for their effort.

“I’m blessed to know we live in a community where everyone takes care of others,” she said.

Fundraising efforts are ongoing. An event is planned for Olive Ridley’s in Plattsburgh on June 10. All proceeds at the door will be donated to the house fire fund.

For more information, or to donate, visit gofundme.com/shanedutilfirefund.