Campers balk at new Bulwagga Bay policies

MORIAH – Disgruntled seasonal campers at Bulwagga Bay Campground dominated the public comment period at the last Moriah Town Council session.

The board heard from campers who didn’t like the possibility they might have to remove items other than campers from campsites when they store them there for the winter.

Currently, seasonal campers pay a fee and are allowed to leave their camping trailers at the town-owned facility over the winter.

“The town board is going to address this situation,” Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said. “There will be stringent rules.”

Town Councilor Paul Salerno said people are storing unregistered cars, boats, trailers, refrigerators and other materials at the campground.

“It doesn’t seem like a problem,” town resident Oliver Hitchcock, a camper, said. “I’m not seeing it.”

Scozzafava said not all campers have cluttered sites, but some do.

“Drive through there and it looks horrible,” he said.

The town owns both Bulwagga Bay Campground and the former Village of Port Henry Champ RV Park and Campground. It got Champ RV Park when the village dissolved on March 31.

The town will still provide sewage pump-outs one day a week at each campground, although the board had voted to stop on June 1.

Cost will be $15 per service. The town’s cost is about $13 each.

“We got out of the pump-out business not realizing we couldn’t get out of the pump-out business,” Scozzafava said. “There is a section of (state) law that if you have a seasonal campsite you have to provide sanitary sewer service to them or scavenger service.”

The state Department of Health contacted them, he said, after they voted to end the pump-outs.

Salerno reported that at Bulwagga Bay Campground there were 132 seasonals in 2016, and 144 this year.

“We’re up 12 (campers),” Salerno said.

He said at Champ RV Park and Campground there were 51 seasonals last year, and 58 this year.

Salerno said they’re averaging 22 camper tank sewage pump-outs a week at Bulwagga Bay, and 15 at the smaller Champ RV Park.