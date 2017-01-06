Campground rates won’t rise

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Moriah’s Bulwagga Bay Campground will keep the same rates for the 2017 season. The town will also take possession of the village campground.

MORIAH – Rates and policies will remain the same at both the Bulwagga Bay Town Campground and the Champ RV Park Village Campground next season.

The Town of Moriah will take possession of the village’s Champ RV Park once the Village of Port Henry dissolves on March 31, 2017.

Town officials have said little will change this season, and any modifications will have to come in 2018 after the town has operated the camping resort for a year.

Meanwhile, the town’s Bulwagga Bay Campground had a great 2016 season, Councilor Paul Salerno reported at a recent Moriah Town Council meeting.

“We had a fantastic year,” he said. “One-hundred-sixty seasonals; $14,000 more (revenue) than last year. It was an exceptional year.”

He said he’s asked for the village’s campsite binder of documents and financial records so he and Councilor Lucy Carpenter can review how the Champ RV Park operates.

“Lucy and I will get a handle on what’s going on down there,” Salerno said. “We may change the way we do business down there, but nothing will change in 2017.”

The campgrounds are a very good deal for campers, Salerno said.

“Eighteen hundred dollars a year for a lakefront site is wonderful,” he said.

The village charges $1,800 a season for lakefront and $1,525 for non-lakefront sites.

The 150-site town campground charges $1,900 a season for lakefront and $1,530 for non-lakefront sites.

The rates will stay the same for 2017 at both campgrounds.

The village campground has a high ratio of expenses to revenue, so they’ll have to see what causes that, he said.

The village campground generates about $104,000 in annual revenue, but net is only about $18,000, according to the village budget.

Both campgrounds generate revenue for the municipalities that helps offset property taxes.

Salerno praised the town campground staff, as well as work crews from Moriah Shock Incarceration Facility, for work done to maintain the campground.