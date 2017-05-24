Campground to observe 25th year

× Expand Photo provided Gina and Michael Lenhard are owners of Adirondack Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in North Hudson, which will soon celebrate its 25th anniversary.

NORTH HUDSON – The Adirondack Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in North Hudson will mark its 25th anniversary soon.

The 25th anniversary ceremony is at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 at the campground, and is open to all.

The camp opened in 1992 as Northway Exit 29 Campground, became Paradise Pines in 1993, then Adirondack Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort at Paradise Pines in 1997.

“We’re celebrating 25 years in paradise,” said co-owner Gina Lenhard said. “Several people who were campers in the beginning with us will be coming in. We’re going to have a DJ and a puppet show.

“We’re bringing back a lot of the things we did when we first opened.”

Gina and her husband, Michael Lenhard, have been running the campground since it opened in 1992.

“There were 80 sites when we opened, we now have 170, including cabin rentals, yurts,” Mrs. Lenhard said. “We have two pools, a waterslide.”

There are 79 Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts franchises in the county, named after the popular Warner Brothers cartoon character, Yogi Bear.

She said the anniversary celebration is open to the public and will be a gala event.

“We’re having a cake, finger foods, and a wine and cheese party, but it’s BYOB, because we can’t serve alcohol,” she said.

“We can all share stories and photos from where we started and where we are today.”