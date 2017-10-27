Campgrounds had good season

MORIAH | Both town campgrounds had a good year, the Moriah Town Council was told at a recent meeting.

Councilor Paul Salerno said both Bulwagga Bay and Champ RV Park campgrounds were near capacity this summer.

Both campgrounds had good usage this year, Salerno said. The town took over the village’s Champ campground after the village dissolved.

“We had a good successful year the first year at Champ RV Park,” Salerno said. “The campers have cleaned up around their campers. It looks bare compared to where it was in the past.”

Seasonal campers storing their units are no longer allowed to leave anything but the campers on sites.

They’d previously left items like refrigerators, barbecue grills and unlicensed cars, but the town stopped that practice this year.

The town held a public hearing to override the state tax cap in preparing the 2018 budget.

No one spoke at the hearing. Town officials said the override was prepared just in case, and it’s still unknown if the new budget will exceed the 2 percent tax cap.

The town took over Village of Port Henry responsibilities when the village dissolved on March 31, but is also receiving state aid to make up the difference.

The town is issuing a request for qualifications to prepare phase 2 of the Moriah Strategic Waterfront Plan using a $75,000 state Department of Environmental Conservation grant.

The documents are due back by Oct. 27.

Michael Crane did the first phase, but Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said state rules require checking eligibility for the next phase.

‘It was our intent to have Mr. Crane continue on,” Scozzafava said. “He did phase 1. You have to go out for qualifications.”