Campgrounds open for business

MORIAH – The Town of Moriah’s two public campgrounds are open and running full swing, officials say.

Moriah Town Councilor Paul Salerno said they had 138 seasonal campers registered for Bulwagga Bay Campground, and 55 for the Champ RV Park and Campground that was owned by the Village of Port Henry.

The village dissolved March 31 and the town absorbed its properties and duties.

“Rules, regulations will be the same (at both places),” Salerno said at a recent Town Council meeting.

The town’s insurance company wrote the town that pumpouts of camper septic tanks have great liability.

The town had been doing the pumpouts, but will discontinue the practice.

“There are also issues of health concerns for the employees,” Salerno said. “If we do it, it would cost the town an additional $14,000 a year on our policy.”

He said campers are welcome to use a portable tank called a “blue boy” to take septic waste to the nearby pump station, or hire their own waste hauler.

“This (septic pumpouts) has been a ticking time bomb since the day we started it,” Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said.

The town will get three prices on purchase of an electric golf cart for Champ RV Park. The village had one, but sold it before dissolution.

“We need a golf cart down there for the managers,” Salerno said.

Scozzafava said the town may ban storage of anything other than the campers themselves during the winter.

“They (campers) were leaving everything but the kitchen sink behind,” Scozzafava said. “If we allow it to continue it has to be strictly enforced.

“It’s (storage) for your camping unit, not everything else you haul up here.”

He said it may also be off-site if the town has enough space to put the campers.

“This board has to make the decision on exactly what they (campers) can and can’t do,” Salerno said. “Sooner rather than later.”

A final decision will be made at a future meeting, Scozzafava said.

The board approved issuance of a permit for the Mr. Ding-A-Ling ice cream truck as a vendor for the two public beaches.