Campsite struggles with clutter

MORIAH | Most seasonal campers at the Town of Moriah’s Bulwagga Bay Campground complied with a new directive to store only camping units themselves when they left for the winter.

But five of them didn’t, Councilor Paul Salerno told the Moriah Town Council at a recent meeting.

Those five left a bunch of smaller items around their campsites, Salerno said.

“We passed a rule and most of them complied,” Salerno said. “It’s rugs, decks, chairs, miscellaneous (left).”

He said the town will have to decide what to do. Those campers already had their security deposits returned when it was learned they hadn’t cleaned their campsites, he said.

Out of 142 seasonals, 137 complied, and five didn’t pick up their belongings, he said.

The town allows seasonal campers to store their camping trailers at the campground for a fee.

Salerno said 2017 campsite revenue will be available at the next meeting.

“I think we had a really good season,” Salerno said.

Town Code Officer Rich LaPier updated the board on the rebuilt Dollar General store on Convent Hill in Port Henry.

“It’s almost completed,” he said. “Hopefully, it’ll be open around December.”

The Tennessee-based chain plans to open in mid December, with a ribbon cutting after Christmas.

“A lot of people are looking forward to them being open again,” Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said.

The store was destroyed in an arson fire, and rebuilt this summer and fall.

The board gave permission to lease out the second floor of the four-story former Henry Garage for storage.

“It would be $600 a month,” Scozzafava said. “I thought we would get a letter (of interest) from them.”

The supervisor also got approval to submit a Restore NY Community Initiatives grant application to rehabilitate the town-owned Henry’s Garage building on Church Street.

The building currently houses the Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department on the first floor.