Campus mourns loss of late director

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Tiana Relaford, the sister of Kyla Relaford, speaks at a candlelight vigil at SUNY Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH | She was an unstoppable force. A fire that ignited the lives of everyone she knew. A tidal wave of unwavering, passionate support.

Kyla Relaford, who served area students as the director of SUNY Plattsburgh’s Educational Opportunity Program (EOP), passed away unexpectedly on April 15. She was 37.

The legacy of this woman, a Plattsburgh native, is immeasurable in its impact, said attendees of a vigil on Thursday.

“Since the moment I met her, she was an influential person in my life,” said Emmanuel Rodriguez, the president of the Beta Sigma Chapter of La Unidad Latina, Lambda Upsilon Lambda Fraternity.

As a SUNY Plattsburgh student, Rodriguez, like many others, has always had a list of goals he wanted to achieve in life. He kept it close to his chest.

But with Relaford, he divulged his dreams. All of them.

“‘Do it,’ she said,” he told a packed Warren Ballroom during a candlelight vigil in memory of the late director. “‘Never doubt yourself. There’s a lot of people that’ll doubt you in life. Never doubt yourself.’”

He paused for a moment. Looked into the crowd, fighting back against his emotions, steeling himself.

“Let’s live on in her legacy,” he continued. “Let’s show everyone that made a sacrifice for us that it was worth it.”

On her Facebook profile, Relaford described herself as the following:

“A tidal wave. Loving deeply. People not policies. One life. Live it wild. We need each other.”

She embodied, and did, all of those things in her life — and that’s exactly how those she left behind remember her.

“She really said it like it is,” said Levi Martinez, a counselor who worked with Relaford at the EOP office. “She had this way of talking, of reaffirming — that it always led to a kind of ‘duh’ moment.”

She saw past everyone’s doubts to what they could be, if only they got out of their own way, he said.

In recollecting her, Martinez smiled fondly, pausing for a moment.

“You know, I owe this job to her.”

He’d worked for a short time with EOP, but when a position opened up, he wasn’t going to apply.