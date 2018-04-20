Campus mourns loss of late director

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
Tiana Relaford, the sister of Kyla Relaford, speaks at a candlelight vigil at SUNY Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH | She was an unstoppable force. A fire that ignited the lives of everyone she knew. A tidal wave of unwavering, passionate support.
Kyla Relaford, who served area students as the director of SUNY Plattsburgh’s Educational Opportunity Program (EOP), passed away unexpectedly on April 15. She was 37.
The legacy of this woman, a Plattsburgh native, is immeasurable in its impact, said attendees of a vigil on Thursday.
“Since the moment I met her, she was an influential person in my life,” said Emmanuel Rodriguez, the president of the Beta Sigma Chapter of La Unidad Latina, Lambda Upsilon Lambda Fraternity.
As a SUNY Plattsburgh student, Rodriguez, like many others, has always had a list of goals he wanted to achieve in life. He kept it close to his chest.
But with Relaford, he divulged his dreams. All of them.
“‘Do it,’ she said,” he told a packed Warren Ballroom during a candlelight vigil in memory of the late director. “‘Never doubt yourself. There’s a lot of people that’ll doubt you in life. Never doubt yourself.’”
He paused for a moment. Looked into the crowd, fighting back against his emotions, steeling himself.
“Let’s live on in her legacy,” he continued. “Let’s show everyone that made a sacrifice for us that it was worth it.”
On her Facebook profile, Relaford described herself as the following:
“A tidal wave. Loving deeply. People not policies. One life. Live it wild. We need each other.”
She embodied, and did, all of those things in her life — and that’s exactly how those she left behind remember her.
“She really said it like it is,” said Levi Martinez, a counselor who worked with Relaford at the EOP office. “She had this way of talking, of reaffirming — that it always led to a kind of ‘duh’ moment.”
She saw past everyone’s doubts to what they could be, if only they got out of their own way, he said.
In recollecting her, Martinez smiled fondly, pausing for a moment.
“You know, I owe this job to her.”
He’d worked for a short time with EOP, but when a position opened up, he wasn’t going to apply.
“She wanted to know why I hadn’t applied,” he said. “I just said, ‘Kyla, I’m not qualified!’”
She looked at him and told him:
“‘You can do this,’” he said.
“And it’s the career that I wanted and I didn’t even know. But she saw what I could be.”
Students, faculty and community members alike shuffled in amidst a din of quiet conversation. From a line of four LED tealights, soft light flickered from a podium at the front of the hall, emblazoned with the SUNY Plattsburgh emblem.
A handful of students, one by one, stepped to the podium and told their stories — their stories of her. Tears flowed freely down the faces of students who’d known her. Friends threw comforting arms over one another’s shoulders.
At last a woman took to the stage. A middle school teacher. Relaford’s sister.
“Please take this opportunity to learn and be the best you can be,” Tiana Relaford told students.
Tiana said growing up in the 1980s, she and her sister were always big fans of the movie “Rocky.”
“She would want you to be strong spirits. To go out there and be Rockys.”
Just before the crowd departed, students passed around white balloons and each wrote one last message to Relaford.
One those messages was simple: “This degree is 4 you Mama.”
They moved into Amity Plaza, the crowd assembling in a wide circle.
Relaford was born May 24, 1980 in Plattsburgh, to parents William and Kathy Relaford. Among others, she leaves behind a husband, Michael, and a young son.
Martinez said Relaford was completely selfless.
With her, it was always about someone else. About you.
“It was never about her,” he said.
But as the flock of white balloons, emblazoned with the last goodbyes of the people whose lives were forever changed by her spirit, flew toward the blue evening sky?
That moment was all about her.
Photo by Elizabeth Izzo