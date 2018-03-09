Canada exempted from tariffs, relieving North Country business community

× Expand DJ Alexander Local business organizations are welcoming the exemption of Canada from upcoming U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. "Including Canada in any such tariffs would be to shoot ourselves in our own foot,” said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas.

PLATTSBURGH | President Trump has authorized new tariffs on steel and aluminum, a move that has sent markets reeling and made overseas allies skittish.

But Mexico and Canada have been exempted from the stiff penalties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, a measure cheered by the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

"We welcome this acknowledgement of the unique integration of U.S. and Canadian manufacturing," said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas in a statement. "Including Canada in any such tariffs would be to shoot ourselves in our own foot.”

Trump, who campaigned as an economic populist, signed the orders on Thursday.

“The actions we are taking today are not a matter of choice; they are a matter of necessity for our security,” Trump said in a White House ceremony.

The tariffs go into effect on March 23.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has criticized the tariffs, citing the impact on consumers and retaliation from other countries.

"It’s obvious China is dumping steel, and we need to work with allies in the EU to have a much more targeted approach to make sure our ability to export continues to grow and we’re addressing the problem," Stefanik said on Tuesday, “and not penalizing counties that we partner with like Canada.”

Stefanik is "encouraged" by Canada's exclusion, said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman, on Friday.

But she doubled down on her concerns on Friday.

"Congresswoman Stefanik believes that if we want to address Chinese steel dumping, we should take a more targeted approach," Flanagin said.

Douglas has long said U.S. and Canada no longer simply trade with one another, but have entered into a more complex “post-trade” relationship designed to compete more effectively with China.

The North Country has made proximity to Canada a chief component in its economic development strategy, with the emergent transportation equipment manufacturing cluster leveraging its proximity to its northern neighbor as a means of attracting direct foreign investment.

Of more than 30 local manufacturers experiencing growth and innovation last year, 22 are foreign-owned and 16 of them Canadian, according to the North Country Regional Economic Development Council.