Canada signs preclearance agreement

PLATTSBURGH | The Canadian government has signed an agreement that will expedite travel and commerce at the U.S. and Canadian border.

The new preclearance law will implement an agreement signed by former President Barack Obama in 2016 designed to expand the authority of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to new locations, a measure that will reduce southbound border congestion.

New York-bound Amtrak passengers will now be pre-cleared at Central Station in Montreal before reaching the border, a measure designed to reduce lengthy train stoppages in Rouses Point to screen passengers.

“It is also expected that the Canadian Border Services Agency may perform some clearance functions in Massena in the future, enhancing flow at the St. Lawrence Bridge to Cornwall,” said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas, who called the agreement “historic.”

Douglas said the agreement will also allow the U.S. and Canada to better analyze the future of small, rural crossings along the remote border that both governments are examining closings as a cost-savings measure.

“Even those that are low volume are important connections in the rural communities they serve, and it would be sad to lose any of the existing connection points between Americans and Canadians,” Douglas said in a statement. “Now, the two countries can decide in the future to operate jointly on one side or the other at these crossings, clearing cars in both directions while cutting operational costs.”

Inking the deal has been a key priority for two years, said Douglas, noting New York’s federal lawmakers achieved U.S. approval a year ago in December.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) helped pen the Promoting Travel, Commerce and National Security Act.

“This process will allow for an easier and accelerated trip while ensuring necessary protections for our national security,” Stefanik said in a statement.

Former Rep. Bill Owens, who served as co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus, said delays and uncertainty at the border put jobs and economic growth at risk.

Improving the predictability and efficiency between the two countries also benefits states like Kentucky and Virginia, both of whom export billions worth of goods to Canada annually.

And he said the measure helps bolster security.

“By permitting U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials to conduct agricultural, customs and immigration inspections on Canadian soil, government officials can identify security issues before they reach the U.S.,” Owens wrote last November in an op-ed for The Hill website.