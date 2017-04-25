Cancer fundraiser upcoming in Ticonderoga

× Expand Photo via Facebook

TICONDEROGA — A cancer awareness event and fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and Ronald McDonald House in Burlington is coming up in Ticonderoga.

The Relay for Life Cancer Awareness Event and dinner is Saturday, April 29, from 4:30-8 p.m. — for the meal and music, until 10 p.m. — at the Ticonderoga Best Western Plus.

Cost is $25 per person, with a prime rib dinner, door prizes and live music. Tickets can be purchased from any Relay for Life committee member, or at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.

People can also buy tickets from organizers Mary Cunningham and Sue Bouchard.

“We’ll have speakers from the different groups,” Cunningham said. “Cancer survivors will be able to eat for free.

“It’s a lot more than a fundraiser,” she continued. “I have invited 15 different organizations to come; so their message or their unique contribution to the fight against cancer could be told. It’s a cancer awareness event, plus a fundraiser for our relay.”

Cunningham said the various cancer research and treatment groups are all working toward the same end.

“Each one is doing something unique to them, with one common goal or recipe,” she said. “The American Cancer Society does a lot of the research, and you have multiple things going on. Not often do all these cancer centers, hospitals, meet in one unit for the public to come.

“Even the little guy can make a difference in people’s lives. We’re the little relay that could.”

She said the cost is $5 to attend the program but not eat.