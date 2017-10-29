Cancer survivor highlights life-saving effort

× Twinstate Technologies recently partnered with Taylor Rental to host a blood drive to benefit the North Country Regional Blood Center. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | For the first two months after he was diagnosed with leukemia, former corrections officer Mike Mitchell doesn’t remember much.

He’d walked into the hospital on Oct. 8, 2014 with both bacterial and venereal pneumonia.

He was sick, and after some time, he wasn’t getting any better.

“If somebody had coughed, I’d have died,” he said.

So a doctor tested him for cancer. When the results came back, his life was never the same.

A healthy person’s platelet count would be around 150,000 to 450,000.

When he was admitted, Mitchell had 100 platelets.

Doctors discovered that he had a brain bleed, and gave him a 10 percent chance of living.

But his medical team didn’t give up on him.

“For the next four days, they gave me platelets ‘round the clock,” Mitchell said.

They gave him so many, in fact, that he “broke the bank” and the hospital was forced to reach out to the American Red Cross to save his life.

In the end, the treatment worked. He survived.

Now he dedicates his life to spreading the word about his experience, occasionally speaking at blood drives around the region to drum up support and encourage others to donate.

“I owe my life to these people,” he said.

Mitchell appeared at a recent blood drive in Plattsburgh to benefit the North Country Regional Blood Center, sponsored by Twinstate Technologies and Taylor Rental.

According to North Country Regional Blood Bank Supervisor Christi Beck, it could only take one or two incidents like Mitchell’s to wipe out their blood supply.

And the closest blood bank, apart from the North Country Regional Blood Bank, is in Albany, according to Beck.

“So you can see why it’s important to have blood locally.”

The local blood bank serves CVPH along with other hospitals in Elizabethtown, Malone, Massena, Saranac Lake and Glens Falls.

They host five blood drives a week, minimum, Beck said — and the Plattsburgh donor center is open five days a week.

“All the blood we collect is used locally,” Beck said. “When you donate, it’s going to helping your friends, your family, your neighbors.”