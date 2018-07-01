Candice Healy honored as Warrensburg ‘Citizen of the Year’

× Expand Thom Randall Candice Healy, who was honored this week as Warrensburg’s 2018 Citizen of the Year, takes a break from her work as relationship development officer at Glens Falls National Bank’s corporate office.

WARRENSBURG | A woman who has devoted countless hours to community service has been named Warrensburg’s Citizen of the Year by the local Chamber of Commerce.

Candice Healy, a Warrensburg resident, was presented the award at a June 25 banquet amid accolades from local citizens.

After moving to Warrensburg in 2012, Healy began getting deeply involved in civic life despite her substantial responsibilities as a bank executive. Until two months ago, Healy was the branch manager of Glens Falls National Bank’s Warrensburg office. In April she was promoted to the position of the bank’s corporate relationship development officer.

Healy helped launch the Greater Warrensburg Business Alliance, planned and worked tirelessly on their community events, and in recent years she has continued this service on behalf of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce. She was an active member of the chamber’s board of directors, and subsequently served as president for four years.

Warrensburg Chamber Executive Director Suzanne Tyler said Healy has dedicated her time and talents to boosting the organization’s engagement in the community as well as its finances, ensuring its longevity.

Healy has personally invested many hours of work on such chamber events as the World’s Largest Garage Sale, holiday craft fair and chamber golf tournament.

Other community groups have also benefited from her abilities, Tyler said, noting that Healy has served as a member of the Warrensburg Central School Strategic Action Committee, the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance and the Warrensburg Economic Development Committee.

Healy has also served as treasurer of both the Warrensburgh Historical Society and the Friends of Richards Library, and as a volunteer docent for the Warrensburgh Museum of Local History.

In addition, she’s volunteered her time to teach children the basics of money management, and has helped adults prepare their tax returns through the regional Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

On top of all this volunteer work, she’s served as an active delegate to the Warren County Council of Chambers, Tyler said.

“Candice has worked tirelessly and selflessly with many local and regional organizations,” she said.

Healy said this week she was surprised and pleased to receive the honor.

“I think that Warrensburg is a great community and I’ve enjoyed volunteering my time and giving back,” she said, praising other volunteers she’s worked with. “There are a lot of great people in town.”