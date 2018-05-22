Candidate steps out in bid for Franklin County Sheriff

× Expand Keith Lobdell Jordanna Mallach announced her candidacy for the position of Franklin County Sheriff at the Harrietstown Hall May 15 in Saranac Lake. Mallach, a member of the National Guard, is the first candidate to run against incumbent, two-term Sheriff Kevin Mulverhill.

SARANAC LAKE | Jordanna Mallach aims to become the second female sheriff in New York state this November, as she announced her candidacy and set up a contest against incumbent Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Mulverhill.

The candidate, who will petition for a spot on the Democratic line for the upcoming election, held campaign kick-off meetings in Malone and Saranac Lake May 15.

Mallach is also seeking the Working Families and Women’s Equality lines on the ballot.

Mallach, who moved to Saranac Lake from Lake Placid in 2013, has served in the National Guard, currently holding the rank of major. She works for the state Department of Veteran’s Affairs as a special programs coordinator.

She also serves on the Harrietstown Town Council.

“I have had supervisory experience and I have also worked with budgets in the past,” Mallach said.

The candidate said her three main goals were to have a high quality working environment in the jail, increase collaboration with other county agencies and increase the focus on the opioid crisis.

“It has been such an apparent threat on our small counties and I know that we can do better in this fight,” she said.

Mulverhill, the Republican incumbent who has served two terms, has announced he will be seeking re-election.

“We have accomplished a lot over the past eight years and we hope to continue to do more in the future,” Mulverhill said.

The sheriff pointed at efforts like drug take-back day, offering mental health and other treatment programs in the Franklin County Jail and the Safe Child I.D. program as a few of the successes of the department.

“We currently have a capital program going at the jail which will provide upgrades in the system of the 25 year-old facility,” Mulverhill said. “That is something we hope to finish in the next four years.”