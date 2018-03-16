Dem congressional candidate voter registration change draws scrutiny

× Expand File photo Emily Martz is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District. She's pictured here in Plattsburgh last September.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Dylan Ratigan was criticized after admitting he had never voted when he launched his congressional campaign last month in Saranac Lake.

Ratigan, 45, registered to vote locally on Feb. 16 at the Essex County Board of Elections in Elizabethtown, just days before launching his bid.

But one Democratic candidate registered to vote in Essex County just this past week:

Emily Martz registered at the Essex County Board of Elections on Monday.

Martz, also 45, was previously registered in Franklin County. The first-time candidate used a Tamer Way address on Feb. 5, 2018, but was purged from the Franklin County voter roll that same day, according to voter records.

Six weeks later, Martz registered on Monday using the same address, which is located in Essex County.

Martz launched her campaign last July.

In order to be eligible to run for Congress, candidates must live in the state in which they are seeking office — not the district.

The Village of Saranac Lake is divided between Franklin and Essex County, both of which are included in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Local records provided to The Sun through a Freedom of Information Law request to the Franklin County Board of Elections date back to Sept. 10, 2012, when Martz registered to vote at a Tupper Lake address under the name Emily L. Petell-Marta.

(The name discrepancy was a clerical error, said R. Christopher Di Mezzo, a campaign spokesman. "It was an unfortunate mistake made by the county board of elections.")

Martz, an economic development consultant and grassroots activist, is seeking the Democratic nomination to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican.

Martz initially declined to give a reason for this week’s address change, but denied any wrongdoing.

“There’s no issue with my registration, and I have long been a registered Democrat in the district,” Martz told The Sun on Friday evening in a telephone interview.

Martz confirmed several address changes, and said she had registered correctly each time.

“When you move, you have to change your registration, and my registration has always been done correctly,” Martz said.

Martz repeatedly declined to discuss why she changed her registration on Monday.