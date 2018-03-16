Dem congressional candidate voter registration change draws scrutiny

File photo
Emily Martz is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District. She's pictured here in Plattsburgh last September.
ELIZABETHTOWN | Dylan Ratigan was criticized after admitting he had never voted when he launched his congressional campaign last month in Saranac Lake.
Ratigan, 45, registered to vote locally on Feb. 16 at the Essex County Board of Elections in Elizabethtown, just days before launching his bid.
But one Democratic candidate registered to vote in Essex County just this past week:
Emily Martz registered at the Essex County Board of Elections on Monday.
Martz, also 45, was previously registered in Franklin County. The first-time candidate used a Tamer Way address on Feb. 5, 2018, but was purged from the Franklin County voter roll that same day, according to voter records.
Six weeks later, Martz registered on Monday using the same address, which is located in Essex County.
Martz launched her campaign last July.
In order to be eligible to run for Congress, candidates must live in the state in which they are seeking office — not the district.
The Village of Saranac Lake is divided between Franklin and Essex County, both of which are included in New York’s 21st Congressional District.
Local records provided to The Sun through a Freedom of Information Law request to the Franklin County Board of Elections date back to Sept. 10, 2012, when Martz registered to vote at a Tupper Lake address under the name Emily L. Petell-Marta.
(The name discrepancy was a clerical error, said R. Christopher Di Mezzo, a campaign spokesman. "It was an unfortunate mistake made by the county board of elections.")
Martz, an economic development consultant and grassroots activist, is seeking the Democratic nomination to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican.
Martz initially declined to give a reason for this week’s address change, but denied any wrongdoing.
“There’s no issue with my registration, and I have long been a registered Democrat in the district,” Martz told The Sun on Friday evening in a telephone interview.
Martz confirmed several address changes, and said she had registered correctly each time.
“When you move, you have to change your registration, and my registration has always been done correctly,” Martz said.
Martz repeatedly declined to discuss why she changed her registration on Monday.
“Because that’s when I went to the (Essex County) Board of Elections,” Martz responded. “There’s nothing underhanded about this. I moved and changed my registration to where I live now.”
The candidate indirectly referenced “rumors,” but did not elaborate.
“These are the things people talk about when they can’t talk about the issues,” she said. “I’ll continue to run a campaign about the issues of the North Country, including our children’s schools, the economy and growing our jobs.”
Asked for comment, Essex County GOP Chairman Shaun Gillilland said Martz requested election workers to backdate the registration form on Monday, a measure which raised alarm bells.
“I was informed by the Essex County Republican Commissioner that candidate Martz came into the board of elections and attempted to have two employees backdate her voter registration,” Gillilland told The Sun. “When she was informed they could not do it, two employees informed her that it was illegal.”
Asked about those allegations, the Martz campaign later said the candidate initially reached out to the Franklin County Board of Elections because she was moving, and asked what needed to be done to ensure her records were accurate.
"Franklin County said, 'Don’t worry, we’ll take care of it,'" said Di Mezzo.
But when the campaign checked to confirm the switch went through, it did not.
Martz called Franklin County Board of Elections and inquired if the form could be backdated, and they said it could not.
The same thing happened in Essex County, according to Di Mezzo.
“She asked Essex County if this was something they can take care of, and they said no," he said. “At no point was legality discussed. She asked if this could be backdated, and that was just a simple question."
Petitioning for ballot access began March 6.
Martz said she collected 200 signatures during the first week of the petition process, and expressed confidence those signatures would remain valid.
Franklin County GOP Chairman Ray Scollin said he first became aware of Martz’s change in registration as part of his twice-annual duties of obtaining the current Franklin County voter roll, part of routine work regularly undertaken by county committee chairs.
As part of the process, Scollin confirms the voter enrollment status of individuals involved in a petition process — including the candidates themselves.
“I requested my updated voter roll last week, and it was sent to me,” Scollin said in a statement. “I became aware of an issue involving Emily Martz’s enrollment status during the petition process.”
Scollin declined further comment, but said he and Gillilland have been discussing the concern.
Joining Martz and Ratigan as an Essex County resident seeking to unseat Stefanik is Katie Wilson, 34, who registered as a Democrat on May 6, 2004 in Essex County, according to records obtained by The Sun through a Freedom of Information Law request.
Stefanik, 33, registered to vote in Essex County on April 17, 2013.
Tedra Cobb, David Mastrianni and Patrick Nelson are also seeking the Democratic nomination.
Candidates have until April 12 to circulate petitions.
This article has been updated.