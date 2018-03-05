Candidates appeal for equal time following Ratigan appearance

× Expand Screenshot via MSNBC Dylan Ratigan appeared on “The Beat with Ari Melber” on Feb. 26. Following the former MSNBC anchor’s prime time appearance, his opponents in the Democratic primary for New York’s 21st Congressional District are seeking equal time.

PLATTSBURGH | Following Dylan Ratigan’s appearance on national television last week, Democratic candidates are appealing to MSNBC for equal time.

Emily Martz said she reached out to the network for an invitation and was dismissed following Ratigan’s entry on “The Beat with Ari Melber” last Monday.

“Invite me on the air, or don’t — it doesn’t matter,” Martz said in a statement on Saturday. “What matters is the lives of my friends, neighbors, and fellow North Country Americans, and that’s who I’ll keep working for.”

Martz said when she sees New York’s 21st District in the national spotlight, she’s skeptical and wonders if networks will get the story right.

The Federal Communication Commission’s equal-time rule requires that radio and television broadcast stations must provide an “equivalent opportunity to any opposing political candidates who request it.”

Stations aren’t required to give away free time, but must make time available to all candidates on equal terms if requested.

“Bona fide” news interviews are exempt from the rule — and so are cable networks.

Several other candidates have reached out to the network to probe their options, including Don Boyajian, Katie Wilson and Patrick Nelson.

But many acknowledged that even if the rule doesn’t apply to cable, they still want to capitalize on the media interest generated by Ratigan’s entry to the race.

“We are looking into the particulars of equal time,” Nelson told The Sun. “However, even if it is not illegal, it is still an unfair advantage over the other candidates.”

Wilson, too, has generated national media attention, but it’s been through online outlets like Teen Vogue and Refinery29.

“The idea is for a chance to win up here, we have to have a national profile,” Wilson told The Sun.

High-profile media spots aid in fundraising efforts, said the candidate.

“And I think it legitimizes my candidacy in a way,” Wilson said.

Boyajian’s campaign said they also plan on making an appeal.

“This race should be determined not by who has access to the media,” said Rich Thuma, a campaign spokesman. “We look forward to discussing the issues that most impact the North Country, including, but not limited to, jobs, health care and the opioid crisis.”