Candidates appeal for equal time following Ratigan appearance

Screenshot via MSNBC
Dylan Ratigan appeared on “The Beat with Ari Melber” on Feb. 26. Following the former MSNBC anchor’s prime time appearance, his opponents in the Democratic primary for New York’s 21st Congressional District are seeking equal time.
PLATTSBURGH | Following Dylan Ratigan’s appearance on national television last week, Democratic candidates are appealing to MSNBC for equal time.
Emily Martz said she reached out to the network for an invitation and was dismissed following Ratigan’s entry on “The Beat with Ari Melber” last Monday.
“Invite me on the air, or don’t — it doesn’t matter,” Martz said in a statement on Saturday. “What matters is the lives of my friends, neighbors, and fellow North Country Americans, and that’s who I’ll keep working for.”
Martz said when she sees New York’s 21st District in the national spotlight, she’s skeptical and wonders if networks will get the story right.
The Federal Communication Commission’s equal-time rule requires that radio and television broadcast stations must provide an “equivalent opportunity to any opposing political candidates who request it.”
Stations aren’t required to give away free time, but must make time available to all candidates on equal terms if requested.
“Bona fide” news interviews are exempt from the rule — and so are cable networks.
Several other candidates have reached out to the network to probe their options, including Don Boyajian, Katie Wilson and Patrick Nelson.
But many acknowledged that even if the rule doesn’t apply to cable, they still want to capitalize on the media interest generated by Ratigan’s entry to the race.
“We are looking into the particulars of equal time,” Nelson told The Sun. “However, even if it is not illegal, it is still an unfair advantage over the other candidates.”
Wilson, too, has generated national media attention, but it’s been through online outlets like Teen Vogue and Refinery29.
“The idea is for a chance to win up here, we have to have a national profile,” Wilson told The Sun.
High-profile media spots aid in fundraising efforts, said the candidate.
“And I think it legitimizes my candidacy in a way,” Wilson said.
Boyajian’s campaign said they also plan on making an appeal.
“This race should be determined not by who has access to the media,” said Rich Thuma, a campaign spokesman. “We look forward to discussing the issues that most impact the North Country, including, but not limited to, jobs, health care and the opioid crisis.”
Congressional candidates aren’t alone in exploring the rule.
Chele Farley, the Republican challenger to U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, filed a request last week, citing the junior senator’s appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Feb. 20.
The request is being filed with CBS and affiliates in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey and Vermont, according to her campaign.
“All we are asking for is CBS and all the mainstream media to follow the law, respect the voters and treat the race fairly,” said Farley in a statement.
And President Donald Trump floated the idea last October after being skewered by late-night comedians.
Melber, who disclosed he was both Ratigan’s former colleague and counted him as a friend, didn’t respond to an email asking him if he invited Ratigan’s primary opponents onto the show.
But he noted on the program that he invited Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) to participate in the program.
Ratigan sailed through his stump speech on the five-minute segment titled “Ratigan runs against the system.”
Melcher asked about his temperament, citing his now famous 2011 rant in which he railed against Wall Street, lambasting U.S. economic policy as “reckless, irresponsible and stupid” following a market crash.
Ratigan chalked his anger up to watching people suffer under what he said was a “broken and reckless” political system.
“Everybody learns to harness the anger,” Ratigan told Melcher, citing his entrepreneurial work helping veterans develop post-military careers by setting them up with hydroponic farming systems.
He admitted that his anger would be the main cudgel his opponents will use to hammer him, and acknowledged thousands of hours of tape will be serve as fodder for opposition research.
But he called the attacks “a cheap shot” at his campaign rollout last month.
He’s the one stepping forward to run for office, and it’s not easy to do.
“It’s too easy to take shots,” he said.
Joining Martz, Ratigan, Boyajian, Nelson and Wilson in seeking the Democratic nomination are Tedra Cobb and David Mastrianni.
Ronald Kim dropped out of the race on Sunday.