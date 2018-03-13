Candidates campaign ahead of special election

× Candidates for the vacant Area 3 seat on the Clinton County Legislature continued to pound the pavement last week. Pictured is Democratic candidate Jerry Marking at a campaign event last week. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | The special election to fill the vacant Area 3 seat on the Clinton County Legislature is fast-approaching, and candidates Jerry Marking and Mark Henry are continuing to knock on doors.

Marking, a Democrat also running under the Working Families Party line, held a campaign update last Friday after declaring in January.

Henry, a Republican, hosted his campaign announcement ceremony on Feb. 22.

Both have been endorsed by their respective parties.

Marking told The Sun on March 9 that as a former career firefighter for the City of Plattsburgh and a former EMT, he’s seen the problems of the region first-hand.

He used the North Country’s opiate crisis as an example. To him, it’s very real, and he’s been at the forefront for years.

Marking said he’s been on scene when a young woman addicted to opiates had to be revived with narcan, an anti-overdose drug, only for paramedics to learn that she’s three months pregnant.

“I’ve seen all this firsthand,” he said. “It’s a problem that effects everyone from every spectrum.”

And he has deep roots in the community.

“Everytime something’s going on, I’m there moving around.”

This, he said, differentiates himself from his opponent.

“I’ve had the most experience here,” Marking said.

HENRY RESPONDS

Henry took issue with the implication that he had less of a connection to Chazy and Beekmantown.

“My roots in this community go back 30 years,” he told The Sun.

Henry served as supervisor of the Town of Chazy for four years. He was also a member of the Chazy School Board for 13 years, president of the Clinton County School Boards Association for two years and currently works as a business consultant.

Just last week, he was in Albany advocating on behalf of the area’s schools, he said.

Henry said he’s knocked on over 600 doors since announcing his candidacy, and he’s listened carefully to what he’s heard from the people that answer.

“They have concerns. They have concerns about property taxes, about school infrastructure, they have concerns about kids’ ability to leave school and enter the workforce when they graduate,” he said. “All of this is tied together. We need to address all of this to ensure our economy expands in this area and that we’re able to keep jobs and also make new ones.”