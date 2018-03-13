Candidates campaign ahead of special election

Candidates for the vacant Area 3 seat on the Clinton County Legislature continued to pound the pavement last week. Pictured is Democratic candidate Jerry Marking at a campaign event last week.
Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
PLATTSBURGH | The special election to fill the vacant Area 3 seat on the Clinton County Legislature is fast-approaching, and candidates Jerry Marking and Mark Henry are continuing to knock on doors.
Marking, a Democrat also running under the Working Families Party line, held a campaign update last Friday after declaring in January.
Henry, a Republican, hosted his campaign announcement ceremony on Feb. 22.
Both have been endorsed by their respective parties.
Marking told The Sun on March 9 that as a former career firefighter for the City of Plattsburgh and a former EMT, he’s seen the problems of the region first-hand.
He used the North Country’s opiate crisis as an example. To him, it’s very real, and he’s been at the forefront for years.
Marking said he’s been on scene when a young woman addicted to opiates had to be revived with narcan, an anti-overdose drug, only for paramedics to learn that she’s three months pregnant.
“I’ve seen all this firsthand,” he said. “It’s a problem that effects everyone from every spectrum.”
And he has deep roots in the community.
“Everytime something’s going on, I’m there moving around.”
This, he said, differentiates himself from his opponent.
“I’ve had the most experience here,” Marking said.
HENRY RESPONDS
Henry took issue with the implication that he had less of a connection to Chazy and Beekmantown.
“My roots in this community go back 30 years,” he told The Sun.
Henry served as supervisor of the Town of Chazy for four years. He was also a member of the Chazy School Board for 13 years, president of the Clinton County School Boards Association for two years and currently works as a business consultant.
Just last week, he was in Albany advocating on behalf of the area’s schools, he said.
Henry said he’s knocked on over 600 doors since announcing his candidacy, and he’s listened carefully to what he’s heard from the people that answer.
“They have concerns. They have concerns about property taxes, about school infrastructure, they have concerns about kids’ ability to leave school and enter the workforce when they graduate,” he said. “All of this is tied together. We need to address all of this to ensure our economy expands in this area and that we’re able to keep jobs and also make new ones.”
As for being on the frontlines of the opioid crisis — he’s been there, too. He served as a border patrol chief for 30 years and a police officer before that, he said.
“I don’t believe there’s an agency on this Earth that has more experience helping with the war on opioids or drugs of any kind than the people on the border,” Henry said.
BROADBAND
Marking underscored his dedication to ensuring the county’s broadband connection continues to be updated.
“We have to continue to support (Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s) broadband initiative, as there are still many places in this county, some in Area 3, that still don’t have adequate access to high-speed broadband,” he said.
Henry noted that with the state’s investment through the New NY Broadband program, the next step was to keep an eye on the progress of the buildout.
The state has pledged to bring universal broadband to localities across the state, and details on the final round of grants for local communities are continuing to trickle out.
The state doled out a total of $104.6 million for six providers across the North Country, including $66 million in state funds.
Clinton County was the top recipient in the tri-county area with 11,666 locations slated to be addressed in the final funding package, which was announced in January.
“Key as a legislator will be the follow-up. A lot of the time these things get authorized but there’s no follow-up,” Henry said.
Cuomo said 99.9 percent of the state will have access to speeds of 100 mbps or greater at the program’s completion, with 25 mbps for the remaining areas.
“We need to make sure not only that (expansion) is going to happen, but that the service is where they said it’s going to be,” Henry said.
RECREATION
Marking also underscored his belief that the region’s parks need to be put on lawmakers’ list of priorities.
“They’re important drivers in our community, and they need to be treated as important projects,” he said.
Marking is a member of the West Chazy Recreation Park Revitalization Committee, and he also has his eye on rehabbing a park in Sciota, a place he remembers fondly as a hub for local sports and community gatherings.
Marking is known for his dedication to volunteerism, serving as a volunteer for the CVPH Foundation and the Clinton County Christmas Bureau. He also served as a former board member of the Imaginarium Children’s Museum and Champlain Family Transportation Museum.
“I think (Marking) is the prototype of the kind of individual this county needs on the legislature,” Legislative Chair Harry McManus (Area 1) said last Friday.
Marking also received a thumbs-up from County Treasurer Kimberly Davis.
“We know that Jerry will do an outstanding job representing all of the people of Area 3,” she said, referencing his union ties and volunteer efforts.
At his announcement ceremony last month, Henry touted a number of accomplishments through the years, from keeping town and school budgets under the state tax cap to successfully obtaining grants to fund infrastructure upgrades.
The Area 3 seat, which represents the towns of Beekmantown and Chazy, was left by former legislator Samuel Dyer, who was sworn in as the new Beekmantown Supervisor in January.
The special election is set for March 27. Three polling stations will be open throughout the towns of Beekmantown and Chazy.