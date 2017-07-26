Candidates emerge in Warren County

QUEENSBURY — An early look at the field for local elections is coming into focus with the filing of designated party petitions in Warren County.
CHESTER
The town board has one contested seat and one vacancy.
Councilwoman Karen DuRose has filed with the Republican and Independence parties. Edna Wells is not seeking reelection, and a candidate has not yet filed petitions for the seat.
Town Justice James McDermott is running for reelection on the Republican line.
HORICON
Town Supervisor Matthew Simpson has filed to run on the Republican and Independence lines and is running unopposed.
Town Clerk Krista Wood is likewise unopposed and registered with the same parties.
Town Justice Republican Kevin Kilcullen will be challenged by Democrat Donald Gallone.
On the town board, Republican Robert Olson and Independence Party member Frank Hill are running for re-election.
Darian Granger is running as a Republican to fill an unexpired term for Superintendent of Highways.
JOHNSBURG
Town Supervisor Ronald Vanselow is not running for reelection, and two candidates will face off for the open seat:
Councilman Peter Olesheski Jr. has filed on the Republican, Independence and Reform Party lines; Andrea Hogan has filed on the Democrat and Conservative Party lines.
Incumbent town clerk Jo A. Smith, a Republican, is seeking reelection and faces a challenge by Democrat Kathleen Lorah.
So far, three candidates are seeking two town board seats. Incumbents Arnold Stevens and Katharine Nightingale, and Laurie Prescott Arnheiter are all registered Republicans.
Supervisor of Highways Daniel Hitchcock faces a Republican primary challenge from Frederick Comstock.
Republican Vincent Sciavone is seeking reelection as town justice.
LAKE GEORGE
Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson is seeking reelection and is registered with the Republican and Independence parties.
He faces a challenge from Dan Hurley, a Democratic and Conservative Party candidate.
Republican Brian Reichenbach is seeking reelection as town justice. Republicans Nancy Stannard and Vinnie Crocitto are seeking reelection to the town board.
THURMAN
Town Supervisor Cynthia Hyde, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican Susan Shepler, who served on the board under the previous administration.
There are two, four-year terms and two, two-year terms up for election on the town board.
Incumbent Democrat Kathy Templeton is seeking reelection, while incumbent Joan Harris is being joined by fellow Republican Douglas Needham in seeking the four-year terms.
The two-year positions have drawn two candidates, Brenda Ackley and Gail Seaman, both Republicans.
Town Clerk Susan Staples is seeking reelection, and Patrick Wood will run for reelection as superintendent of highways.
WARRENSBURG
Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty is so far running unopposed for reelection. Geraghty is registered with the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties.
Four candidates have filed to see two seats on the Warrensburg Town Board, including incumbent Republicans John Alexander and Bryan Rounds.
Other candidates filing by July 13 were Democrat Rich Larkin, who is also registered with the Working Families Party. Democrat Bill Mahar and Republican Donne Lynn Winslow are each seeking to fill the two-year, unexpired term of Joyce Reed, who resigned.
Mindy Fish is seeking reelection as town justice.
As for Warren County petitions, Republican Jason Carusone is seeking reelection as county district attorney, while Republican Paul Bachman is seeking another term as county coroner.
Independent petitions are due between Aug. 15 and 22.