Candidates emerge in Warren County

QUEENSBURY — An early look at the field for local elections is coming into focus with the filing of designated party petitions in Warren County.

CHESTER

The town board has one contested seat and one vacancy.

Councilwoman Karen DuRose has filed with the Republican and Independence parties. Edna Wells is not seeking reelection, and a candidate has not yet filed petitions for the seat.

Town Justice James McDermott is running for reelection on the Republican line.

HORICON

Town Supervisor Matthew Simpson has filed to run on the Republican and Independence lines and is running unopposed.

Town Clerk Krista Wood is likewise unopposed and registered with the same parties.

Town Justice Republican Kevin Kilcullen will be challenged by Democrat Donald Gallone.

On the town board, Republican Robert Olson and Independence Party member Frank Hill are running for re-election.

Darian Granger is running as a Republican to fill an unexpired term for Superintendent of Highways.

JOHNSBURG

Town Supervisor Ronald Vanselow is not running for reelection, and two candidates will face off for the open seat:

Councilman Peter Olesheski Jr. has filed on the Republican, Independence and Reform Party lines; Andrea Hogan has filed on the Democrat and Conservative Party lines.

Incumbent town clerk Jo A. Smith, a Republican, is seeking reelection and faces a challenge by Democrat Kathleen Lorah.

So far, three candidates are seeking two town board seats. Incumbents Arnold Stevens and Katharine Nightingale, and Laurie Prescott Arnheiter are all registered Republicans.

Supervisor of Highways Daniel Hitchcock faces a Republican primary challenge from Frederick Comstock.

Republican Vincent Sciavone is seeking reelection as town justice.

LAKE GEORGE

Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson is seeking reelection and is registered with the Republican and Independence parties.

He faces a challenge from Dan Hurley, a Democratic and Conservative Party candidate.

Republican Brian Reichenbach is seeking reelection as town justice. Republicans Nancy Stannard and Vinnie Crocitto are seeking reelection to the town board.

THURMAN

Town Supervisor Cynthia Hyde, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican Susan Shepler, who served on the board under the previous administration.

There are two, four-year terms and two, two-year terms up for election on the town board.