Congressional candidates file Q1 fundraising reports

Candidates for the Democratic nomination for New York's 21st Congressional District have announced fundraising totals for the first quarter of 2018. PLATTSBURGH | For the third consecutive quarter, Don Boyajian is leading the fundraising race among the seven candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New York's 21st Congressional District. Boyajian has raised $494,633 as of March 31 and has $298,712 cash on hand, according to Federal Elections Commission reports. Exact first quarter details have not been filed with the FEC, but the environmental attorney had previously reported a total of $353,478 raised by the end of December, making the unofficial first quarter fundraising amount about $196,000. The haul is more than double than that of second highest-fundraiser Tedra Cobb, who reported $76,365 generated during the same time period. Contributions of $200 or less to federal candidates, PACs and party committees are not required to be itemized by the FEC. Since declaring his campaign last August, Boyajian has raised a total of $61,363 in unitemized total donations, including contributions through online fundraising platforms like ActBlue. "It has been enough to put us a over a half-million," said Rich Thuma, a spokesman. "We have huge leading cash on hand." Thuma cited what he said was campaign momentum, highlighting recent endorsements from Robert F Kennedy Jr., Richard Hartunian, former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York, and the Thurman Democratic Committee. Cobb, a former St. Lawrence County lawmaker and consultant, has raised $293,890 since announcing her campaign last July — including a total of $81,642 unitemized donations — and has reported $196,506 cash on hand. Cobb and Boyajian also lead the Democratic field in the number of petitions submitted to make the ballot, with 5,300 and 3,000 signatures, respectively. RATIGAN REVEALS Dylan Ratigan has raised $150,947 since entering the race in late-February, including $33,998 in small-dollar donations. Further breakdowns were yet available on the FEC website as of Tuesday afternoon, and a campaign spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment. The former MSNBC host promised celebrity support during a campaign appearance in Plattsburgh earlier this month, citing Donovan McNabb and Shepard Fairey, the designer of the iconic Obama poster, as supporters, and encouraged voters to trawl through the FEC reports once they go live to glean the true measure of his all-star backers.

But he also promised to place a strong emphasis on grassroots fundraising. “I intend to finance my campaign through small-dollar donations on the internet because while you have to have money to do this, your financing is ultimately less coercive to what you do when it’s from a larger amount of people with smaller amounts of money,” Ratigan said at his campaign rollout in Saranac Lake. ROUNDING OUT THE PACK Katie Wilson raised $83,665 for a total of $167,305.74 with $74,056.31 cash on hand — doubling her Q4 haul of about $40,000. Wilson, a small businesswoman who has been endorsed by the Working Families Party, reported a total $41,165 in unitemized donations. Emily Martz, a Saranac Lake-based economic development consultant, raised $86,593 for a total of $202,085 — including $60,465 in total small-dollar donations — and has $77,342 cash on hand. David Mastrianni, a Saratoga oncologist who also filed his first FEC report this quarter, raised $36,157 and has $5,063 cash on hand. Of total contributions, $1,860 of those were small-dollar donations. Patrick Nelson reported $18,000 for a total of $53,620 with $4,435 cash on hand. Since entering the race, the political activist has raised a total of $34,199 from unitemized donations with the average contribution clocking in at $32. Nelson has made ridding politics of corporate money a campaign centerpiece. "The amount we raised shows how truly grassroots we are,” said Thearse McCalmon, Nelson’s campaign manager. “Those are some hard-earned dollar amounts. We can confidently say we are the People's Campaign thanks to our average contribution amount of $32.” She continued: “We can boldly go into the next phase of our campaign with our heads held high knowing that our donors and volunteers believe that Patrick is the true progressive in this race.” McCalmon said the campaign expects to bolster their fundraising and volunteer operations ahead of the June 26 primary thanks to recent endorsements from the progressive groups New York Progressive Action Network and North Country Our Revolution. Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn had not yet filed a report with the FEC by Tuesday afternoon, and has not started fundraising.

The Green Party does not accept corporate donations. “No PACS, no corporations,” Kahn said. The candidate told The Sun the campaign is preparing to shoot a series of campaign videos. “Twelve topics, 12 videos — the first one is on veterans, and then we’ll start fundraising,” she said. GOP WAR CHEST The Democrats are vying to compete against Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), who is seeking a third term. The lawmaker’s campaign reported $304,243 raised in Q1, a slight uptick over the $279,560 raised in the final three months of 2017. Small-dollar donations clocked in at $78,814, and the campaign reported $1.3 million cash on hand on Tuesday, which included contributions from each of the district’s 12 counties. “I’m grateful for the generous support for our re-election campaign from every county in the district,” said Stefanik in a statement. "Our efforts will build on the hard work of thousands of dedicated grassroots volunteers and supporters helping to ensure our campaign has the energy and resources to share our bipartisan record of results with North Country voters, and to win this November." The lawmaker raised a total of $3.1 million during her 2016 re-election bid, which she won divisively. If Stefanik continues fundraising at the current pace, she would have nearly $2 million in her war chest by November. SEAT IN PLAY Clinton County Democratic Party Treasurer Buck Bobbin said fundraising isn’t the definitive barometer of campaign strength and that none of the candidates have yet broken out from the pack. “This seat is in play,” Bobbin told The Sun on Tuesday. “The people we have running aren’t the ones putting it in play — the contest itself is putting it in play.” Waves of announced retirements from GOP lawmakers — including House Speaker Paul Ryan last week — paired with voter discontent with President Donald Trump have Democrats pining for a “blue wave” in November. Democrats must flip 24 seats from Republicans as they attempt to retake the House. Bobbin said the campaigns have largely fallen into three general models and will compete for institutional support as they hurdle towards June’s nominating contest.