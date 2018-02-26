Candidates launch bids for open legislature seat

× Republican Mark Henry announced his candidacy at a press conference on Feb. 22 at the Clinton County Government Center. Jerry Marking, a Democrat, declared in January. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | The special election to fill a vacant seat on the Clinton County Legislature has been set for March 27.

Candidates have officially launched their bids and are beating down the pavement.

Former Chazy Supervisor Mark Henry, a Republican, formally announced his candidacy last Thursday. His Democratic opponent, former Plattsburgh City Firefighter Jerry Marking, announced in January.

Both were endorsed by their respective parties in late January, Marking also securing the Working Families line.

This vacancy on the legislature was left by former legislator Samuel Dyer, who was sworn in as the new Beekmantown Supervisor in January.

Despite being on different sides of the aisle, the two candidates share many priorities.

At his announcement ceremony on Feb. 22, Henry said that the primary goals behind his candidacy revolve around job growth, accessible education opportunities and responsible, sustainable fiscal planning in an effort to curtail property tax increases.

“Realistic budgets protect jobs, spur economic and community growth,” Henry said.

Marking said as a legislator, he will fight to keep property taxes low.

Where the candidates differ is in the problems they see as the most dire in the region.

Clinton County faces a number of challenges, Henry said, from declining enrollment — Clinton Community College recently saw its lowest enrollment in recent memory, while SUNY Plattsburgh had its first increase in enrollment last fall after three years of declining numbers — to the ongoing opioid epidemic.

“I have the experience to be part of a solution that can help Chazy, Beekmantown and Clinton County remains a great place for families to live and work,” Henry said.

Marking underscored a number of problem areas, from access to affordable housing, to dwindling parks, to what he characterized as a lack of reliable high-speed internet in towns near the Canadian border.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced $103.5 million in funding last month to provide broadband for underserved North Country communities during a visit to Plattsburgh.

The state has pledged up to $500 million in an effort to fully wire the state by the end of the year.

“There are a lot of areas along the border, even in West Chazy, that don’t have high-speed internet yet,” he said. “(Broadband) needs to be expanded. If you don’t have that, it slows (economic) growth down.