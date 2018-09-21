Candidates meet in Bristol

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Joining last week’s Bristol forum lineup was lieutenant governor candidate Rep. Don Turner and a bevy of Addison County GOP candidates and one local, Libertarian state senate candidate.

BRISTOL | “A vote for Gov. Phil Scott is a vote for all of us,” U.S. House candidate Anya Tinyo said during a GOP candidates’ forum held at a recently constructed volunteer fire station in the Addison County town of Bristol on Sept. 13.

Joining the Bristol forum lineup, along with Tinyo, was U.S. Senate candidate Laurence Zupan, lieutenant governor candidate Rep. Don Turner, and a bevy of Addison County GOP candidates (for side jude, sheriff and state representative), and one Libertarian state senate candidate.

The forum’s overall theme was best echoed by House candidate Valerie Mullen of Monkton.

“Our state is in crisis…,” she said. “I tap Gov. Scott’s data… There are six fewer people working in Vermont every day, more of us not working… three fewer children every day… one baby born to a drug addicted mom every day… the repercussions are catching up to us. While the nation is moving Vermont is being left behind… We can change this. It shouldn’t be either an ‘R’ or ‘D’ thing. We should listen to each other and not talk at each other more.”

Mullen also praised Turner for organizing candidates by staying on message.

“Don talks about running as a team,” she said. “That’s why he’ll make a great lieutenant governor. It’s truly a team effort, as I said, not an ‘R’ or ‘D’ thing. Don is able to walk across the aisle. He’s a leader.”

Incumbent candidate Rep. Fred Baser (Addison-4) of Bristol said that while he may have strayed on legislation now and then, he credits Turner with keeping him and other party members focused.

“Let me say that Don Turner has been our minority leader, and he was an excellent leader,” Baser said. “He is reasonable and very fair. I am sorry to see him go from the House. He was very reasonable and very fair on the floor. He always says that you have to vote your constituency and vote your conscience. I respect him and he is very professional. Don is a good man.”

“I am young and I want a future in this state,” said Addison County state senate candidate Peter Briggs. “One of things threatening that future is the amount we owe teachers retirement and health care (pensions)… That’s $4.5 billion, or $7,200 that every person in the state owes… and we have ever increasing deficits. In 2014, each Vermonter was taxed $300 more than a resident of Massachusetts… yes, taxes are too high here. That’s why, if I am elected to the senate, I want to see Don Turner as our lieutenant governor because he’ll be leading the chamber. It will be a lot nicer working with Don. If you vote for me, please vote for Don, too. I want him there also.”

Even Libertarian Party state senate candidate Archie Flower of New Haven praised Turner.

“They’re treating us like a bottomless ATM,” Flower said. “That’s why even I want to see Don Turner, not David Zuckerman, as our next lieutenant governor.”