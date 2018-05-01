Congress candidates seek to carve out distinctions on environmental issues

× Expand Pete DeMola Candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District discussed environmental issues at SUNY Adirondack on Monday, April 30, 2018. QUEENSBURY | Candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District drilled into environmental issues at a forum in Queensbury on Monday. Challengers hoping to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) largely agreed that Congress should take a robust role in strengthening environmental safeguards, including passing legislation to combat climate change while bolstering regulations at the Environmental Protection Agency. The event sponsored by North Country Climate Reality was the first forum dedicated exclusively to green issues in the primary race. The five participating Democrats and one Green Party candidate also largely agreed on the importance of renewable energy programs, preserving land for the national parks system, addressing invasive species and that economic development needn’t come at the expense of the environment. But the candidates differed in their approach, drawing a contrast between idealism and practicality. Tedra Cobb underscored that she was the only candidate on stage with elected experience, and cited political activism as a college student to beat back the proposed installation of a waste incinerator. “We can set lofty goals, but the role of government is to implement those with the right people at the right time, and that’s where we are right now,” said Cobb, a former St. Lawrence County legislator. Others presented more a ambitious approach to policymaking, like Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn, who highlighted the need to shrink the size of government, citing her work as an institutional psychologist, while also reallocating resources to bolster poverty-busting labor participation through Depression Era programs like the Civilian Conservation Corp that she estimated could create jobs for 10,000 district residents. “How do we create those jobs that serve them right away?” said Kahn, appearing in her first forum appearance since entering the race in March. Patrick Nelson cycled through a flotilla of proposed legislation, including the Off Fossil Fuels for a Better Future Act, a bill designed to wean the U.S. off fossil fuels. At one point, he turned to Cobb. "Will you support Fossil Fuels Act? Will you vote for it?” he said. “Yeah,” Cobb responded. CLIMATE CHANGE AS SECURITY ISSUE Candidates, in a forum first, were asked how Congress should address global national security concerns generated by climate change.

Emily Martz, citing discussions with Pentagon experts, said 50 percent of U.S. military bases stand to be impacted by climate change, a measure that ultimately compromises readiness and puts military personnel in danger — including Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division. “I would listen to military leaders for their guidance on how to respond to the national security threats that come about due to climate change,” said Martz, adding that she would lobby to be on the House Armed Services Committee if elected. Don Boyajian, an environmental attorney and self-described avid outdoorsman, said the U.S. should bolster infrastructure for military bases to safeguard against rising sea levels. “We need to create resilient infrastructure that’s going to adapt, and that particularly relates to our military,” Boyajian said. Nelson traced the roots of the Syrian conflict back to droughts, which led to protests and eventual political instability. “This is a multiplier,” he said. “Everything that is dangerous becomes more dangerous when it comes to climate change. The political activist said the U.S. must regain a leading role on the global stage when it comes to combating climate change, including rejoining the Paris Accord. Kahn disagreed, and said the U.S. Department of Defense should sharply pull back from global affairs and instead reallocate resources to combat domestic poverty. “Take some of that money out,” Kahn said. “There’s a trillion dollars of waste in our federal government. Solve the problems we have at home.” Cobb said the U.S. should accept refugees displaced by U.S. military intervention, while Katie Wilson said lawmakers should take a more holistic approach. “Poverty, income inequality, climate change and environmental issues are not mutually exclusive,” she said. “Everything is combined in this moment.” Several candidates addressed overcrowding in the High Peaks. Cobb floated the idea of a return to Youth Conservation Corp-type programs that would attract young people to manage trails. Martz cited implementing a possible fee on hikers. Wilson said she had a deep familiarity with the issue as a result of her brother's experience on the frontlines as Keene supervisor trying to develop solutions for the white-hot vacation destination that has authorities grappling with myriad issues, from parking to sanitation control.

“The problem with (a fee) is then you have to staff collection sites for the fees,” Wilson said. “And with a 2 percent cap on the local taxes, you can’t do that. So this is an issue that’s been discussed for a long time and there’s not a solution involving a fee that’s feasible yet.” STEFANIK CRITICIZED Despite the tumultuous national backdrop — Democrats nationwide are pining for a “blue wave” to take back the House from GOP control — President Donald Trump didn’t garner an appearance until mid-way through the two-hour forum, which was moderated by Bill Throop, professor and director of the environmental studies program at Green Mountain College. “To compromise is power, not weakness,” Cobb said. “This administration is weak. Donald Trump is weak. That’s why he acts the way he does.” Wilson criticized Trump’s credentials. “If Trump wants to run the country like a business, he might want to take a look at the balance sheet,” she said. Boyajian, who has represented plaintiffs in lawsuits against polluters, said he can’t help but get outraged over what he said were the Trump administration’s attacks on the environment. “It is dangerous and it is radical what they’re doing in respect to environmental policies. They’re attacking clean water, they’re attacking clean air — they’re attacking the very policies I’ve spent my life living in, breathing in. “Scott Pruitt — that’s the biggest environmental issue in the country right now,” he said to applause. Candidates also took shots at Stefanik, who is seeking a third term this year, over what they perceive to be a lax environmental record. “Every single one of us can say we care about the environment,” Cobb said. “Elise Stefanik says she cares about the environment. Actions speak louder than words.” Nelson cited Stefanik’s 2015 vote to reject EPA limits for carbon power plants. “And that alone is why Elise Stefanik shouldn’t be re-elected,” Nelson said. Martz said, “We haven’t been talking about acid rain for 20 years. And now, thanks to the incumbent, it’s back." Stefanik shrugged off the criticisms on Tuesday. “I have a very strong record when it comes to environmental issues,” Stefanik told The Sun at an event in Plattsburgh. “If you look at my voting record, that’s one of the top issues where I break with my party.”

She cited her opposition to Trump’s proposed cuts to the EPA budget, efforts to secure funding for acid rain research at a Ray Brook monitoring station, as well as her work with the Climate Solutions Caucus and through ongoing Farm Bill negotiations regarding conservation issues. The lawmaker also cited accolades from the Adirondack Council and Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, the latter of which she praised for striking a balance between local governments and environmental groups. PLEDGE FLARE-UP Despite the wonky debate, the candidates did generate some fireworks. Nelson used his time when asked about how to protect public lands to pressure candidates into revisiting his pledge to refuse campaign donations from lobbyists and corporate PACs. “Don, are you accepting any corporate PAC money? Tedra, are you accepting any corporate PAC money?” he asked. Cobb attempted to answer, but Nelson blasted past her. “Emily? Emily?” Nelson continued. “Dylan’s not, Katie’s not.” Nelson first proposed the pledge at a forum in South Glens Falls in January. Out of the current Democratic field, Boyajian and Wilson initially accepted, and Dylan Ratigan later said an event in Plattsburgh he hadn’t yet accepted donations from corporate PACs. Cobb called the question insulting: “I think grandstanding is something our president does, and not something we should do,” Cobb said. Following the event, Cobb said over 90 percent of her donations have come from within the district. “I won't take corporate PAC money,” Cobb told The Sun in an email. “I never did as a St Lawrence County legislator and I won't as a congresswoman. More importantly, as a legislator, I served every person in the district, not just the rich and influential. I'll do the same for all of the residents of (New York’s 21st Congressional District).” Martz stopped short of taking the pledge. “The most important pledge I will take is the Oath of Office and will then join the company of Sen. (Kirsten) Gillibrand and others in their commitment to reforming the country's campaign finance system,” Martz said in a statement. “As an elected official, I always will be responsible to my constituents, not corporations.”

The Green Party does not accept corporate donations as part of their platform. “It’s rude to assume a corporate-funded Democrat will be the next Congressional representative,” Kahn said. Nelson batted back accusations of grandstanding, and told The Sun after the event he didn’t intend on attacking fellow Democrats. “It was to strengthen the party ahead of the general election so we don’t fall prey to ‘be brave, vote Green’ in the general election,” Nelson said, citing two-time Green Party candidate Matt Funiciello’s campaign mantra. Kahn repeatedly said she’d prefer to see a woman go up against Stefanik in November. “I’m not in the June 26 primary, but I expect you to send the best woman forward to face me in the November election,” she said. Ratigan, a former MSNBC host and entrepreneur, did not attend, citing a “personal emergency.” The candidate’s field director instead read statements from a smartphone. The event marks the second environmental-related event in as many weeks in which the candidate has not participated. Ratigan also failed to respond to a questionnaire sent by the Plattsburgh-based grassroots group Change Through Action seeking to discern candidate stances on green issues, stating the survey “didn't get into the appropriate hands." A campaign spokesman did not respond to an email asking how the candidate opted to prioritize attending a Hollywood fundraiser late-last month — Ratigan attended an event with Michael Eisner on April 20, according to a poster — but had failed to participate in two key local environmental vehicles for discussion within the district. Martz took a shot at the absent candidate nonetheless. “Why did you start Helical outside of this district?" Martz said, referring to the candidate's hydroponic farming kit business. "It’s based on solar, veterans and farmers. Guess what we have here? Solar, veterans and farmers." ‘THEY GET IT’ The forum was the first environment-centric discussion during the yearlong primary contest. “The catalyst is our concern for climate change and the environment and for electing individuals who understand and can advocate for environmental policies that will benefit both the economy and the climate, and those solutions exist,” said Stephen Danna, SUNY Plattsburgh at Queensbury branch campus dean.