Candidates spar over trackers, debates, campaign metrics

× Expand Pete DeMola Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) faces a challenge from Democratic candidate Tedra Cobb. Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn is also running.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Campaigns are again squabbling over the use of “trackers” in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Following a North Country Public Radio (NCPR) report on Wednesday revealing the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) paid up to five operatives to tail Tedra Cobb, the Democratic candidate lashed out at Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).

“National pundits say this is a safe seat for Stefanik, but her actions tell a different story,” Cobb said in a statement. “FEC filings show the NRCC hired five trackers to follow North Country Democrats. All of these trackers have professional ties to Stefanik.”

The Stefanik campaign does not employ trackers — “The NRCC coordinates all tracking efforts in the 21st District,” a NRCC spokesman told NCPR — but each of the five has ties to the Stefanik campaign, the outlet reported.

The use of trackers, or political operatives who follow a candidate or politician around in order to catch them in a gaffe, exploded into the public sphere earlier this summer when a covert video revealed Cobb telling a group of teenagers she wanted to ban assault weapons, but could not say so publicly at the risk of alienating voters in the district.

Since then, Cobb has called an assault weapons ban “a moot point” and has declined to clarify her stance on the issue.

Stefanik confirmed the teenager was an unpaid intern for her campaign, but noted she is also tracked.

“I have been tracked at private fundraisers. I’ve been tracked outside my home. I’ve been tracked walking in and out of the Capitol, walking in and out of committee hearings,” Stefanik told The Post-Star.

Stefanik’s campaign punched back at Cobb's criticisms.

"Embattled liberal Tedra Cobb is sadly intent on reminding voters about her lack of support for the Second Amendment and on earning her title as the worst Democratic candidate in America,” said Lenny Alcivar, a campaign spokesman.

NOT NEW

Commentators on social media pointed out the tactic has been deployed in past campaigns for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

“Dems (like Bill Owens) and Repubs have had trackers associated with their respective campaigns,” wrote Franklin County Republican Chairman Ray Scollin on Twitter. “It is not new.”

While NRCC is supporting Stefanik, who serves as vice chair of recruitment, Cobb is not receiving a comparable measure of support from its counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

The DCCC has not yet decided to offer financial support, but is in contact with the Cobb campaign and is providing “strategic guidance and advice,” a spokesman told The Sun on Thursday.

Stefanik also leads Cobb in the money race, reporting a $1.6 million war chest last month compared to just over $93,000 for Cobb.

Green Party candidate Dr. Lynn Kahn is also running.

The candidate was in Massena on Wednesday, where she pitched her renewable energy platform to the Massena Town Council.

“While they are bickering, I’ve been having incredible meetings with community organizers, engineers and environmentalists about what to do in the Massena area,” Kahn said of the flap between the Stefanik and Cobb camps.

DEBATE FIGHT

The campaigns also sparred over debates.

The Stefanik campaign announced on Monday the lawmaker will participate in three televised debates designed to reach each of the sprawling district’s media markets, including Mountain Lake PBS in Plattsburgh on Oct. 23 and WWNY in Watertown on Oct. 30.

The campaign announced a third event will be hosted by Spectrum News in Albany, which would reach homes across the district, but did not provide additional details.

Kahn said she was unclear on the details — “I personally haven’t heard anything” — but said she would participate in a forum organized by the League of Women Voters of Saratoga County on Oct. 18 at Lake George High School.

“The debates in (the district) with three strong brilliant women will be incredibly important,” Kahn told The Sun. “I’m really looking forward to these debates.”

Alcivar said “debate participation is as we announced on Monday,” indicating Stefanik would sit out that event.

Cobb said she would attend and criticized Stefanik for limiting debate participation to in-studio events.

“In an effort to keep voters in the dark, Stefanik is attempting to hold all debates in studios without her constituents being able to attend,” Cobb said. “It is all too clear that Stefanik knows she cannot talk about her voting record and win this election.”

Cobb is among the critics who contend Stefanik is inaccessible and should host more town halls, a charge Stefanik has pushed back on.

“I’ve done town halls and I do all types of events,” Stefanik told The Sun at an event last month. “The town halls were widely reported on earlier this year. I think I have proven that I always outwork my opponents. I’ve done well over 750 constituent outreach events, whether it’s town halls, business visits, agricultural roundtables, farm tours, county fairs — I’m known for being an energetic active presence in the district and I think that’s why we won by such large margins.”

Mountain Lake PBS is soliciting questions for their event through Facebook and by using the hashtag #NY21MLPBS on Twitter.

METRICS

As the campaign enters the post-Labor Day stretch, which is typically when voters start paying closer attention to political races, Stefanik touted the campaign's operation, which includes offices in four cities.

The campaign on Wednesday announced 1,000 volunteers district-wide; 200 endorsements from elected and appointed officials in four counties (so far) — including 17 from Democrats — and has distributed 5,000 lawn signs, which the campaign hailed as a record.

Kahn said the state Green Party has been historically “understaffed and underfunded,” and said she’s tapping into her networks from her 2016 independent bid for president for volunteers.

She did not offer concrete details, but said to expect more information next Thursday.

“My strategy was to reach out to those groups I connected with, felt left out and felt like I was their voice,” Kahn said.

Brian Phillips Jr., a spokesman for Cobb, did not offer comparable figures for their operation, but said the campaign has 1,400 volunteers and “endorsements lining up by the day,” including backing from New York State United Teachers and the AFL-CIO, whose members unanimously endorsed the candidate earlier this month.

“When I look at those metrics, it looks like Stefanik has a lot of catching up to do,” Phillips said.

Voters head to the polls Nov. 6.