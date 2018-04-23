Candidates use Earth Day to promote environmental issues

Pete DeMola
Emily Martz shares a moment with Jesse Feiler, president of Friends of the Saranac Lake River Trail, at the City Rec Center in Plattsburgh on Earth Day.
PLATTSBURGH | Hopefuls seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District fanned out across the sun-drenched landscape over the weekend to engage in Earth Day events.
Patrick Nelson, a Stillwater-based political activist, issued a presentation detailing “The Off Fossil Fuels for a Better Future Act” at the 4th Annual North Country Climate Conference at SUNY Adirondack on Friday.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) resolves to transition away from fossil fuels by 80 percent by 2027, and fully by 2035.
Environmental degradation disproportionately impact people of color and indigenous people, Nelson said during his brief remarks, which were broadcast on Facebook.
According to the bill, which now has 33 co-sponsors in the House, federal permits for new major fossil fuel projects would be terminated.
The bill language also proposes changes to the Internal Revenue Service code that would terminate fossil fuel subsidies, extend renewable electricity production tax credits for wind-generated electricity and permanently extend a business energy investment tax credit for solar or wind energy technologies.
Coal workers could be transitioned to jobs in the renewable energy sector, Nelson said.
The bill would also establish an allowance rebate system within the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide economic incentives for consumers to purchase new, clean energy vehicles.
The candidate admits the funding shift would be a heavy lift — carbon tax isn’t ideal and somewhat inefficient — and a better solution would be to strip away subsidies from fossil fuel companies.
"The clock is ticking on climate change and we have a president who still believes it is a hoax,” Nelson said. “It’s time to start getting serious on dealing with this threat on humanity.”
Nelson later attended a clean-up day in Johnstown and an event in Glens Falls.
Photo provided/Facebook
Patrick Nelson helped tidy up streets in Johnstown, Fulton County on Earth Day.
ON THE GROUND IN PLATTSBURGH
Two candidates touched down at the Discover Service and Earth Day Festival at the City Recreation Center in Plattsburgh.
Emily Martz toured the numerous displays by charitable organizations, local students, environmental, nonprofits and environmental groups, including the Plattsburgh chapter of 350.org.
The Saranac Lake-based economic development consultant said it was it was “striking” how closely the students tied their presentations to the event’s original emphasis on environmental stewardship.
She also pointed at the importance of groups like the JCEO - Town of Plattsburgh Outreach Center and said it’s critical to balance environmental stewardship with wellness.
Tedra Cobb also spent the morning pursuing the exhibits, and appeared enthused about discussions with Plattsburgh High students on solar panel installations — including those in classrooms that students use to charge their cell phones.
“I went to each table and talked about what people are doing and learning about what they’re doing not just on Earth Day, but every day,” said Cobb, a consultant who lives in Hermon in St. Lawrence County.
Pete DeMola
Tedra Cobb met briefly with supporters at the Valcour Brewing Company in Plattsburgh on Earth Day
She and her family had carved out an off-the-grid experience until only recently.
Her house is solar-paneled. When its sunny, the structure will produce energy and sell it back to the grid.
“I have a Chevy Volt,” Cobb said. “So I get to plug in my car and zip around using the panels that juice up my car. For me, it’s about the behavior that I do in my personal life, and how I make a commitment to the environment in the long-term, small changes or big changes.”
Cobb later attended at an event at the Harrietstown Town Hall in Saranac Lake.
Katie Wilson touted her bonafides at a private event in Ray Brook, locking in an endorsement from a prominent Forest Ranger.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), too, was in the district, attending an event in Wilton.
“Each year on Earth Day, we are reminded of the importance of being good stewards of our environment so that future generations can continue to enjoy Earth's natural splendor,” Stefanik said in a statement.
The lawmaker highlighted her work to protect funding for acid rain research and clean water efforts, among other measures.
“As the co-chair of the Invasive Species Caucus and a Member of the Bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus, I will continue to be a leading voice in Congress on environmental issues," she said.
David Mastrianni shot a video touting his positions on environmental issues, which will be released shortly, said a spokesman.
Don Boyajian and Dylan Ratigan are also seeking the Democratic nomination.
Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn is also running.
Joining their district events, the environmental positions of all candidates were highlighted through a campaign by Change Through Action, a Plattsburgh-based grassroots organization, on Sunday.