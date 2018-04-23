Candidates use Earth Day to promote environmental issues

× Expand Pete DeMola Emily Martz shares a moment with Jesse Feiler, president of Friends of the Saranac Lake River Trail, at the City Rec Center in Plattsburgh on Earth Day.

PLATTSBURGH | Hopefuls seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District fanned out across the sun-drenched landscape over the weekend to engage in Earth Day events.

Patrick Nelson, a Stillwater-based political activist, issued a presentation detailing “The Off Fossil Fuels for a Better Future Act” at the 4th Annual North Country Climate Conference at SUNY Adirondack on Friday.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) resolves to transition away from fossil fuels by 80 percent by 2027, and fully by 2035.

Environmental degradation disproportionately impact people of color and indigenous people, Nelson said during his brief remarks, which were broadcast on Facebook.

According to the bill, which now has 33 co-sponsors in the House, federal permits for new major fossil fuel projects would be terminated.

The bill language also proposes changes to the Internal Revenue Service code that would terminate fossil fuel subsidies, extend renewable electricity production tax credits for wind-generated electricity and permanently extend a business energy investment tax credit for solar or wind energy technologies.

Coal workers could be transitioned to jobs in the renewable energy sector, Nelson said.

The bill would also establish an allowance rebate system within the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide economic incentives for consumers to purchase new, clean energy vehicles.

The candidate admits the funding shift would be a heavy lift — carbon tax isn’t ideal and somewhat inefficient — and a better solution would be to strip away subsidies from fossil fuel companies.

"The clock is ticking on climate change and we have a president who still believes it is a hoax,” Nelson said. “It’s time to start getting serious on dealing with this threat on humanity.”

Nelson later attended a clean-up day in Johnstown and an event in Glens Falls.

× Expand Photo provided/Facebook Patrick Nelson helped tidy up streets in Johnstown, Fulton County on Earth Day.

ON THE GROUND IN PLATTSBURGH

Two candidates touched down at the Discover Service and Earth Day Festival at the City Recreation Center in Plattsburgh.

Emily Martz toured the numerous displays by charitable organizations, local students, environmental, nonprofits and environmental groups, including the Plattsburgh chapter of 350.org.

The Saranac Lake-based economic development consultant said it was it was “striking” how closely the students tied their presentations to the event’s original emphasis on environmental stewardship.