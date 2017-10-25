Candidates vie for open Beekmantown super seat

× Expand File photo Two candidates are vying for Beekmantown Town Supervisor. The general election is Nov. 7.

BEEKMANTOWN | Two candidates are running for Beekmantown’s top slot.

The Beekmantown Town Supervisor seat is open. Town Supervisor Dennis Relation is stepping down in favor of running for a seat on the town board.

We submitted the following questionnaires to the candidates. Their responses are below.

Beekmantown residents will be able to cast their votes at polling places located at Beekmantown Fire Station #2, 36 Lake Shore Rd. in Plattsburgh, or Beekmantown Fire Station #1, 6973 State Rte. 22 in West Chazy, depending on which legislative district they reside in.

The general election is Nov. 7.

Choice One: Samuel Dyer

Name: Samuel Dyer

Age: 53

Ballot party line: Democratic, Conservative

Qualifications: “I have spent 12 years on the town board in Beekmantown. The last six years, I’ve been the Area 3 legislator, and I spent two of those years as chair. I’m currently the chair of the Personnel Committee ... I’m a current member of the Farm Bureau, I’ve served on the Agri-Mark Board, in the past I was vice chairman of the Clinton/Essex County Farm Service Agency, and I’m a current member of the Ally Federated Cooperative, I’m a lifelong Beekmantown resident. My wife, my family and I own SMR Dyer Farms and I’m the third generation owner of Shield’s Vegetables.”

Goals if elected: “I want to turn the town board into a proactive board instead of a reactive board. It’s easier to deal with problems when you have a concept of what’s happening around the area. Right now there’s two big things: the first is infrastructure, natural gas and water. We finished up one water district, and started another one. I’ve worked on issues similar to that as legislator. The biggest thing right now is salt contamination. We know that there are wells that are contaminated. I’m committed to working with the DEC to make sure that’s taken care of. I’m also concerned about paying for the new $1.3 million salt storage facility. That’s going to be bonded. I’d like to make sure that taxpayers will not be saddled with a large increase.”

A little known fact: “I think the biggest thing — I’m not afraid to stand up for anyone or anything. One thing I’ve learned in my 20+ years in government is to keep my eyes and ears always open. And I can talk to anyone in any manner. I can handle an irate taxpayer correctly — that’s one aspect that I have. I’m very easy to talk to. I love conversations, and that’s a way you can figure things out. If you put level heads together and think about problems things are not as difficult as they seem. I’m a communicator and I’m very accessible.”