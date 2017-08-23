Candidates vie for superintendent slot

PERU | Two candidates are under consideration for the Peru Central School District (PCSD) superintendent slot.

The ongoing search for a new superintendent culminated in a series of public hearings last week.

Two candidates, Thomas Palmer and David Hamilton, made their public bid for the district’s top seat on Aug. 15-16.

The Peru Central School District Board of Education (BOE), according to BOE President Kim Mayer, is still considering which candidate will move forward into a third round of interviews.

The BOE is expected to issue their response — whether it be an appointment or notification of an expanded search — shortly after Aug. 28, according to Mayer.

The school’s last superintendent, Patrick Brimstein, resigned from his post late last year to take another job, according to Mayer.

× Following the resignation of Superintendent Patrick Brimstein last year, the Peru Central School District Board of Education has been seeking a replacement. Candidates Thomas Palmer — pictured here — and David Hamilton spoke to community members last week about their vision for the future of the school district. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

MEET THE CANDIDATES

Palmer, who has served as the Superintendent of Schools for Tri-Valley Central School District in Sullivan County for 10 years, spoke Aug. 16 about his vision for the future of PCSD.

The candidate said his top priority is bolstering the district’s graduation rates and inspiring students to be what he calls “lifelong learners.”

Last year, 11 percent of PCSD students dropped out of school.

For Palmer, a 79 percent graduation rate isn’t enough — he wants to see that number at 100 percent.

One path toward that perfect score is through early intervention services for struggling students, he said. That means speaking with kids even before they reach their senior year.

“It’s all about the children,” he said.

Palmer also wants to see more students involved with the community.

He spoke briefly about his experience with coordinating hands-on work experience for students in his district.

“The millennials, I’ve found, don’t have those soft skills like waiting tables,” he said. “It’s important to get kids involved with real-life experience.”

Palmer touched on a variety of other topics, including increased collaboration with SUNY Plattsburgh and Clinton Community College, and moving away from computer labs toward one-to-one devices for students.

An overarching theme to Palmer’s presentation was one of availability and transparency:

“It’s all about building public trust with stakeholders in the community,” he said. “I will have an open-door policy.”