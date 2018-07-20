Candy Corner opens in Ti

× Joe Bodette and April Herzog dish out the sweet stuff at the new Candy Corner in downtown Ticonderoga. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | When young Braelyn Pelerin burst into the new Candy Corner store in downtown Ticonderoga, her mother, Samantha Patnode, asked which of the many candies on display she might like.

Pelerin immediately zeroed in on the correct answer:

“All of them,” she said.

Call it the wisdom of youth.

Watching the expressions of joy on young faces has been one of the more gratifying aspects for Joe and Cindy Bodette, whose sugary shop opened at the end of June.

Candy Corner is a throwback to candy shops of old, with retro-bars like Bit-O-Honey, bulk candy in jars and vintage sodas made with cane sugar.

“Kids get a real kick out of taking a bag and putting a little bit of everything in them, Joe Bodette said. And for the big kids, there is a line of fine chocolates and thick slabs of fudge from Phenomenal Fudge, made right across the lake in Shoreham, Vt.

Bodette has continued his barbecue catering business, but had decided he no longer wanted to continue on with the sit-down restaurant side of the business.

That left him with downtown retail space to fill.

“I tried to think what would appeal to both the local people and the tourists — and the response has been great,” Bodette said.

The Bodettes have sought out vintage candies off all sorts, many of which are still in existence — but not all.

According to the Candy Corner’s Facebook page, the store received many requests for Clark’s Teaberry chewing gum in the salmon wrapper, which sadly is no longer made.

In a town known for forts and science fiction, Bodette figured that nostalgia would sell.

The shop has a colorful, old-time feel, aided by a wood-grained Silvertone radio “playing” old-time music and vintage radio detective and comedy shows.

Bodette said he’s been surprised by the brisk sales of the retro sodas.

“There’s actually a big market for that kind of thing,” he said, noting that he almost sold out over the Fourth of July holiday.

“It’s something we didn’t have before, and I think he’s really hit a niche,” said Matthew Courtright, executive director of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce. “Wherever you’re from, you recognize the candy.”

Donna Fleury, Braelyn’s grandmother, agreed. “It really brings back memories,” she said.

Candy Corner is located on Montcalm Street across from town hall and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.