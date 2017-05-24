Canine program a lifeline for local vet

× K9s for Warriors is a Florida-based program dedicated to providing service dogs to post 9/11 veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury or sexual trauma. Pictured above is Rouses Point resident Andrew Vincelette and his service dog, Doc. Photo by Teah Dowling

ROUSES POINT — Andrew Vincelette had anything but an easy life after serving in the Iraq War.

The Rouses Point resident was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder after serving in the U.S. Air Force for four years.

Even day-to-day tasks like going into Walmart and to his children’s school events seemed impossible.

Vincelette took 26 pills a day just to calm his nerves.

“I couldn’t go anywhere or do anything,” he said. “I thought my wife and my kids would be better off without me.”

That all changed when he met Doc.

Doc is an 3-year-old Labrador mix trained by K9s for Warriors, a Florida-based program dedicated to providing service dogs to post 9/11 veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury or sexual trauma.

Vincelette took Doc home over a year ago and, over time, started experiencing a number of positive changes.

His pill count went down to three a day and he felt safer going out in public.

When in crowded areas, Doc is trained to read Vincelette’s stress levels and act accordingly by crying or nudging him to go to a less populated area depending on the severity of the situation.

“He’s basically designed to break up any panic attack I have,” he said.

Doc does this by showing displays of affection when commanded “love” or when he feels necessary.

He jumps on Vincelette and gives him kisses.

Each dog through the K9s for Warriors program is trained for 15 months, and 120 of those hours are just to see if the canines are compatible with their new charges.

Doc is actually Vincelette’s second dog.

“My first dog couldn’t handle the stress I had,” he said. “But after I got him, it gave me a second chance.”

UPCOMING FUNDRAISER

The Clinton County 4-H will be hosting a fundraiser for K9 for Warriors on June 18 at Cumberland 12 on North Bowl Lane at 11 a.m.

The theater will be showing “Cars 3” for $10 per person. All proceeds will go toward the program.

So far, the local 4-H group has raised over $100 through a series of fundraisers, said Debbie Frederick, a 4-H member who’s spearheading the fundraiser. The goal is to raise $1,000.

“Our group learned that service dogs are so critical to the people who have them,” she said. “Our group has an amazing amount of respect for Andrew for serving our country and continuing to help people through his service with K9s for Warriors.”

To purchase tickets or for more information, call Frederick at 569-5911 or email debbiefrederick4h@gmail.com.