Canon memorial service draws hundreds

× Expand Pete DeMola The memorial service for George Canon drew hundreds of mourners to Newcomb Central School on July 1, 2017. “Here’s to the legend of the Adirondacks,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston. “You will never be forgotten, my friend.”

NEWCOMB — Farewell, Mr. Adirondack.

George Canon, the Newcomb supervisor who rose from abject poverty to take a leading role in shaping policy in the Adirondack Park, was laid to rest on Saturday.

Hundreds braved a torrential downpour and turned out for the memorial service at Newcomb Central for Canon, who died on June 18 at 78.

The receiving line snaked around the auditorium, and an overflow room accommodated mourners in the gymnasium.

State lawmakers Dan Stec and Betty Little joined dozens of state and local officials, as well as representatives from environmental groups, to pay tribute to the late politician.

“I used to call him King Midas,” said Michael Shaughnessy, a childhood friend. “Everything he touched turned to gold.”

Shaughnessy, 77, recalled a happy-go-lucky kid who excelled at sports and whose ambition was evident from an early age.

“If something needed to be done, George did it,” he said.

Lowell Stringer said Canon was like a brother to him and recalled outdoor adventures with his pal.

The duo fished every pond in Newcomb, and embarked on a salmon expedition to Alaska exactly one year ago to the day.

“He’s the best friend a guy could have,” Stringer said. “He was unreal, and he helped a lot of people out.”

As mourners greeted Canon’s survivors, a slideshow scrolled through his life, countless photos of the diminutive lawmaker over the years — always with a smile, and often with a trademark cocktail.

Newcomb Central Superintendent Clark “Skip” Hults, who is also an ordained minister, eulogized Canon as a friend, mentor, boss and family man.

The commonality, he said, was his dedication to public service.

“To all of us, he will forever be the heart of Newcomb and of the Adirondacks,” Hults said.

Canon rose from humble beginnings and graduated from Newcomb Central 60 years ago this week as class valedictorian.

After attending Albany Business College, he returned to Newcomb to work at National Lead Company.

He entered politics after the mine closed, where he ascended to the leadership of numerous organizations, including the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages and the Association of Towns.

Canon was also a member of the Adirondack Local Government Review Board and served as chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors.

While doing so, he facilitated projects in his community — the preservation of Camp Santanoni and the creation of the High Peaks Golf Club were chief highlights — while also ensuring the rights of year-round residents of the Adirondack Park were safeguarded.

“As George would say, ‘Not bad for a guy who grew up with dirt floors in a tar paper shack,’” Hults said.

Hults cited the “Parable of the Talents” in which a master put workers in charge of his goods when he went away on a trip.

Upon his return, the stewards who made wise investments were rewarded.

“Well done, good and faithful servant,” Hults said.

Canon is already likely at work in the afterlife, he said.

“I believe he has his marching orders,” Hults said, “and he’s going to be telling others to do the marching.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos attended on behalf of the governor’s office, and read a statement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said Canon “embodied public service for generations” and was someone he was “proud to call a friend.”

More than 200 people attended the ceremony, delivered before a picture of Canon in his youth, dashingly handsome and grinning in a flannel shirt.

The slideshow was later set to music, including Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World.”

Local folk singer Dan Berggren also performed.

“There’s a lesson I’m learning from the towering pines,” he sang.

Torrential downpours cast a pall over the Adirondacks all morning, putting the kibosh on plans to hold a “dry toast” at St. Therese’s Cemetery.

“George would not want ladies up to their knees in mud,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston.

But, he admitted, it was “a dry toast which George probably wouldn’t want be a part of.”

“Here’s to the legend of the Adirondacks,” Preston said. “You will never be forgotten, my friend.”

“Hear hear,” the room said.

By then, the rain had stopped and everyone spilled out into the sunlight.