Cape Air cautions travelers

× Expand Cape Air flights to the Caribbean from Rutland in the wake of Hurricane Maria: "Our focus is on safety of our passengers, colleagues, and friends during this time."

RUTLAND — Cape Air, a regional airline operating out of the Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport, has resumed limited, commercial operation of flights to Tortola, St. Thomas, St. Croix, Mayaguez and Vieques.

The company’s focus is on the safety of our passengers, colleagues, and friends during this time, according to Trish Lorino, Cape Air vice president.

"Because the infrastructure in the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are severely impacted, passengers should exercise extreme caution when traveling."

Cape Air employs over 100 staff members at its eight Caribbean destinations.

On the airline’s website, officials advised passengers that conditions in and around the airports it serves, especially San Juan, are "very compromised and resources are limited."

Lorino told reporters Oct. 4 that Cape Air is working with other airlines in helping hurricane victims. However, it is suggested that cash is needed most at the moment; sending food, clothing and other supplies is more difficult.

"We are not bringing additional items from Rutland to Boston," Lorino told the Eagle. "Our capabilities to bring supplies from Rutland to Boston to connect with JetBlue have been exhausted. We encourage anyone who wants to support the region to donate cash via their chosen non-profit. The officials in Puerto Rico, the USVI and BVI are also encouraging people to send cash–not supplies."

Lorino added that concerned residents should contact their local Red Cross chapter as well as other aid agencies to help in the recovery.

If you have a ticketed Cape Air Caribbean reservation between Sept. 12 and Oct. 31, the airline will allow you to change it to another Cape Air flight, with no additional fee collection, on any flight operated commercially through Nov. 15.

You can make your change online at capeair.com, or by calling our Call Center at 800-227-3247. ■