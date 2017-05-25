Car enthusiasts toot horns

× A group of car enthusiasts from all over the country gathered at the Champlain Valley Transportation Museum last Wednesday to bond over a shared love for vintage Bentley cars. Pictured is William Farnsworth with two pre-war Bentleys. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — A great roar was the only warning.

Weaving past the historic houses on the U.S. Oval came a rumbling line of cars; gleaming beneath the bright morning sun like gems in a jeweler’s display case.

A group of car enthusiasts gathered at the Champlain Valley Transportation Museum last week. They came from all over the country — Florida, California, Georgia, Maryland and Oklahoma — and landed in Plattsburgh for the first time since 2010.

The cars they brought with them were special. They’d come a long way — in distance, and in time.

Though varying in color and shape, each one of the 14 assembled cars carried the history of a legendary brand: Bentley.

The group’s visit to the museum was private, quick — their arrival met with just a small group of car-lovers in the know. Each car was parked and swiftly surrounded by curious onlookers.

“You don’t see that everyday!” one man remarked, whistling high.

Most of the cars were what CVTM Exhibit Manager Richard Soper called “pre-war” — built prior to 1931.

Why?

For Bentley enthusiasts, that was the golden age:

“Prior to 1931, W.O. Bentley made his cars,” explained William Farnsworth, a member of the Bentley Drivers Club. “The company went into receivership in 1931.”

Bentley became a subdivision of Rolls Royce in 1931, before being bought out by Vickers in 1980 — finally landing under the ownership of Volkswagen in 1998.

“Everything W.O. Bentley built, he overdesigned,” said Farnsworth.

According to Sotheby’s, pre-war Bentleys were sold for around $4,000 — a new home in the 1920s might have costed around $2,000, while a Ford Model T was $810 — so purchasing a new Bentley was “restricted to prosperous buyers.”

“Values of vintage Bentleys are steadily appreciating because of their rarity, and because they offer a window into the culture of that era,” reads the site.

Bentley cars today can cost upwards of $250,000-500,000.

When asked what he loved most about Bentleys, Farnsworth’s answer was simple:

“They’re just a lot of fun. They’re fun to drive. They’re very robust, hearty cars.”

Farnsworth and his fellow car enthusiasts passed through Plattsburgh on May 17 before moving on to Long Lake — the final stop of a tour of upstate New York, which began in Saratoga earlier that week.