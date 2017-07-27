Car show headed for Ticonderoga

× Expand File photo Ticonderoga Area Car Show in Bicentennial Park

TICONDEROGA – The 25th-annual Ticonderoga Area Car Show has a bunch of awards to give out this year.

The show will be held Sunday, Aug. 6 in Ticonderoga’s Bicentennial Park, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission for spectators for all car show events is free.

During the Car Show, there will be food, vendors, music, t-shirts, a kid zone with air bushed tattoos, bouncy house, and playground as well as a 50/50 Raffle, car show raffle, the Kiwanis Duck Race, a Piston Toss, Muffler Wrap, and more.

There will be a number of awards given out, including Fabulous 50, Top 25, and an array of special awards including Best of Show Car, Best of Show Truck, Best of Show Motorcycle, Best of Show Display, 1 Super Wheels Prize Package, Chambers Choice, Fans Choice, Most Radical Engine, Best Color Scheme, Favorite Antique, and Best Work In Progress.

The show is a judged show and a “SuperWheels Showdown” qualifier. Awards/plaques have been custom designed for the Ticonderoga Area Car Show.

The first 150 people registered will receive a dash plaque and there will be a variety of special giveaways for pre-registered vehicles.

Each year the Chambers sends one Best of Show winner to the SuperWheels Showdown in Boston each October. These participants have a chance to place at this show, as well as move into an even larger and exclusive show at the Mohegan Sun.

To enter as a car show participant, there is a $15 pre-registration fee for those who enter before Aug. 5. Those who wish to register the day of the show will be charged a $20 registration fee.

Participants who pre-register will be entered to win a variety of giveaways. Judging for the show will begin at 11 a.m. All vehicles must be on the grounds by 11 a.m. or they will not be judged.

To further expand the Car Show and the goals of the Chamber, a 2017 Car Show Raffle is being offered. Tickets are available for a $10 donation. The first prize is $2,500 and the second prize is $1,500. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold.

The drawing will take place at the Car Show and ticket holders do not need to be present to win. Tickets will be available throughout Aug. 6 unless they are sold out prior to that date. Tickets are available at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office, from chamber volunteers, and some local businesses.