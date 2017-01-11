Car wash break-in arrest is made

PORT HENRY – One of the men charged with burglarizing the Hague Post Office has now been arrested for allegedly breaking into the Champlain Best Wash in Port Henry.

The coin-operated laundry and car wash on Main Street was burglarized on Dec. 16, 2016.

Stolen were $1,200 in quarters, $400 in coin boxes with locks for each machine, a $1,000 security system, a $30 key box, $100 in door locks for office doors, $200 in car wash locks for coin machines and $200 in vending machine contents, according to State Police.

Keith R. Robinson, 31, of Hague was taken from the Essex County Jail to Moriah Town Court, where he was arraigned for third-degree burglary. Robinson was sent back to the jail for lack of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

He had already been incarcerated in lieu of bail for second-degree burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for burglary of the U.S. Post Office branch in Hague and a break-in at St. Mary’s Church Rectory in Ticonderoga in December 2016.

Taken from the post office were Christmas gift packages. The rectory thefts included gift cards with money enclosed intended for the priest.

Also arrested for the break-ins were Theodore P. Thompson, 27, and Jenna Carpenter, 29, both of Ticonderoga. Thompson was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, while Carpenter was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and State Police are investigating the post office burglary, in which a door was forced open, and Ticonderoga Town Police are handling the rectory break-in.

Robinson and Thompson remain jailed, while Carpenter has been released.