Cardboard sled workshop to be held at YMCA

CHESTERTOWN | The YMCA Adirondack Center is allowing its kids to get a little “krazy,” hosting a cardboard sled-making workshop for junior edition of the Krazy Downhill Derby, sponsored by the North Warren Chamber of Commerce.

Adirondack Center director Tammy LaGuerre, also the chairman of the Krazy Downhill Derby committee, said the committee was making changes to the derby event list, including bringing back the broom ball tournament.

“We’re putting new additions in to draw more people in,” she said.

One of those new additions is the Krazy Cardboard Sled Race, which begins with the workshop at the YMCA Adirondack Center, 148 Tannery Road, Brant Lake, on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“All the supplies are here and we can help them build their sled, which they can bring to derby on Saturday (Feb. 17),” LaGuerre said.

The cardboard sleds run at 11 a.m. at the Dynamite Hill Ski Area in Chestertown, followed by the big Krazy Downhill Derby at noon.

All materials for making a cardboard sled will be supplied free of charge, including boxes, tape, markers, and more. A flier for the event says kids can also bring their materials.

Snacks will be available.

“We have some really great events going on, such as the sled making, that are reinforcing community collaboration, and the Y is opening its doors to make it accessible to the community,” LaGuerre said.

LaGuerre said the big sleds are wonderful, and the committee thought they would add an event where any child could participate, with the YMCA providing a place and resources for sled making.

“It can be a nice family evening, and it supports our values of honesty, caring, respect, community, and bringing people together,” Laguerre said.

The YMCA Adirondack Center is attempting to bring in more adult exercise classes, including a Yoga Flo class, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. Laguerre said the YMCA is attempting to offer some adult fitness classes because it is tough for adults to exercise when there is no gym in the area.

She said the Y-Achievers program for advancing school success is going well, and Leaders Club, which promotes leadership skills in teens, is fascinating. The Leadership Club is a branch of a national club and meets twice a month. The club has been engaged in a number of community service projects, including a toy drive for North Country Ministry and a can collection effort to raise money for a local family.

For more information about YMCA programs or events, call the Adirondack Center at (518) 484-4422.