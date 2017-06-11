Career Fair helps students decide

× Veterinarian Dr. James Mack brought his dog to the Career Fair. Photos by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – Ticonderoga Middle School students had 17 different presentations to think of during a Career Fair at the school recently.

Careers ranging from insurance to veterinary medicine and the U.S. Army, New York State Police and forest rangers and conservation officers were represented.

“Every middle school student is exposed to various careers,” said Guidance Counselor Samantha Wells. “We have a wide range of careers. They can see all of them.”

The school’s 175 students rotated between presentations in various classrooms.

× Dr. Gary Cooke told students at the Career Fair about his career as a large-animal veterinarian. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Veterinarian Dr. James Mack said he and large-animal vet Dr. Gary Cooke had prepared detailed presentations so students could decide if their field was for them.

“We want them to get something out of this,” Mack said. “We hope it points them toward a career they’d like to follow.”

Two 7th-grade students, Jack Michalak and Natasha Manning, both found a lot to like about the event.

“I liked spending time with the vet,” Michalak said. “I loved the dog and learning more about this field. I liked how organized it was.”

× U.S. Army Staff Sargent Wilbur Billis talked with students about their fields. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

“I enjoyed the robots and learning about the Army,” Manning said. “I learned how much you can do in life; the possibilities of careers.”

“It was the wide range of careers,” Michalak said. “I am most interested in the medical field, even how many options are within the field.”

They intend to follow divergent careers after graduation.

“I want to be a doctor,” Michalak said. “I want to work in the emergency room.”

“I would like to be a comedian,” Manning said. “Maybe a waitress while I get started in that field.”

Michalak said he’d like to see more presenters next year, while Manning wanted to learn more about banking careers.