Carol Theatre brings more music to Chester area

Al Tolomeo, musician and retired restaurateur is shown inside the lobby of the Carol Theatre in Chestertown. Tolomeo has been managing a lineup of musical programs each summer to help support the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance programs and events.

CHESTERTOWN | The Carol Theatre has announced the 2018 lineup of musical acts being sponsored by the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance (TLBA).

Al Tolomeo, TLBA vice president and chairman of the Carol Theatre program committee, said nine musical programs are on the schedule, beginning June 30 and running through Aug. 25.

Next Saturday, the featured act is Battle of the Saxes, featuring vocalist Liz Sterling.

Battle of the Saxes includes Frank Conti, who plays every kind of saxophone, and Bob Moore. Max Garrett plays bass, and is also a trombone player. Dave Hosley is the piano player, who also plays trumpet and guitar. Tolomeo, a lifelong musician, plays drums for Battle of the Saxes.

The second in the series, scheduled for July 12, is Caroline Mother Judge & Co., a local act that draws well, according to Tolomeo.

The following week features Henry Ray, a New York City lounge-singer style performer who brings all the great standards.

“I worked with him at the Tsion Cafe in Harlem,” Tolomeo said.

Ray will be joined by saxophone player Adam York, a Warrensburg High School graduate who has toured with Ray.

On July 21, the Carol Theatre stage will see Professor Louie & the Cromatrix, who have been inducted into both the Canadian and the New York Blues Halls of Fame. Professor Louie played guitar in the Van Morrison band for 10 years.

“Most of the acts are 45 minutes to an hour. The last time he was here he played for three hours. He is so easy to work with,” Tolomeo said.

The next three acts are all tribute bands. The first is “Total Access,” which according to Tolomeo sounds much like the original group, Chicago.

“They are spot on,” he said.

Tolomeo said they are already getting ticket sales for Total Access, which is scheduled for July 28.

Next is “Feast of Friends,” The Doors tribute band, which had to cancel last year at the last minute due to an illness. People asked for them to be invited back, Tolomeo said. Feast of Friends will play in the Town of Chester, then go to the Mohican Sun Casino in Connecticut before going on to Los Angeles.