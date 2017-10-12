Cast sought for new movie

× Expand Photo provided From left are “Zero Issue” filmmakers Matthew Cullinan, Zach Bubolo and Jim Fagan. Their short film is shooting this fall around Schroon Lake.

SCHROON LAKE | Producers of a superhero short film are looking for actors and extras as they begin shooting this fall.

The film, “Zero Issue,” will be made around Schroon Lake and the Adirondacks, producer Zach Bubolo said.

“Matthew Cullinan and I will be shooting a short film in Schroon Lake this fall,” Bubolo said. “The movie will be directed by Jim Fagan, who has been a Schroon Lake summer resident for 20-plus years.

“We’re very excited to film in Schroon, and we’re hoping to drum up some local excitement as we are seeking additional crew members, cast members, festival vendors, and extras for the team.”

“Zero Issue,” produced by New York Picture Company, is the first mockumentary to center around superheroes. It will be shot in the Adirondack region, specifically in and around the town of Schroon.

The company is currently seeking crew members, and actors for extras and five featured roles within the film.

The film is the story of Dale Dinkle, a man whose only goal in life is to be recognized for his power: the ability to move small objects with his mind.

Every year Dinkle competes in a festival, where aspiring superheroes try to make a name for themselves. But when Dinkle fails to win, he becomes determined to achieve the fame he thinks he deserves, Bubolo said..

“Zero Issue” will shoot on two weekends this fall, Oct. 21 and 22 and Nov. 18 and 19.

Extras of all genders, ages, and ethnicities are needed for the festival scene. They should be available from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Anyone interested in being cast as an extra should email a photo, phone number, and one or two sentences expressing interest to newyorkpicturecompany@gmail.com.

The featured roles are:

Hercules: 30 to 60 years old, all ethnicities, male. Literally Hercules. A ripped bodybuilder. Nervous and uncertain but determined.

Lady Marvelous: 50 to 90 years old, all ethnicities, female. A superhero who is representative of the Golden Age of Heroes. Her powers may have faded, but her sass hasn’t.

Tom Mailor: 60 to 80 years old. Festival board member. Tom has been on the board for as long as he can remember, and as such has no problem sharing his opinion. Hates all young wannabe superheroes. Comedic background a plus.