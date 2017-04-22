CATS ‘Grand Hike’ set

ESSEX — Champlain Area Trails (CATS) will host the North Country’s fourth “Inn-to-Inn” hike on Saturday, May 13.

The 12-mile “Grand Hike to the Essex Inn” will be on scenic back roads from Wadhams to the Essex Inn where there will the hike will conclude with a block party.

The celebration features the Zip City Blues Band, restorative yoga and massage provided by Lake Champlain Yoga & Wellness, a kid’s art table, a photo booth to commemorate the event and a buffet dinner.

Participants are encouraged to park in Essex at 11 a.m., where free shuttles will take them to Wadhams.

Those interested can hike the whole route or join at designated “oases” staffed with volunteers to provide refreshments.

The block party begins at 4 p.m., so hikers should estimate their walking times and plan to arrive in Essex accordingly.

There is a fee of $20 per person for the hike until May 7 and $25 per person after May 7; children under 17 are free. The block party is free.

To register for the hike and reserve a buffet dinner, visit champlainareatrails.com or call 962-2287.