CCC, Clarkson forge advanced manufacturing partnership

Photo provided A new agreement between Clinton Community College and Clarkson University will deepened training and research opportunities between the two institutions. Pictured above: Clinton Community College President Ray DiPasquale and Clarkson President Tony Collins sign a memorandum of understanding.

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton Community College (CCC) has announced a direct partnership with Clarkson University designed to further cement the bonds between the two schools and create a high-tech corridor between Potsdam and Plattsburgh.

The agreement, jointly announced last week by the two colleges, has established a “pipeline” of education opportunities and programs designed to strengthen industry in the region.

Expanding workforce development programs at CCC while collaborating with Clarkson on advanced degree programming will boost hiring efforts for the companies increasingly being drawn to the region, said Clarkson President Tony Collins.

The plan calls for CCC’s newly-launched Institute for Advanced Manufacturing (IAM) to serve as a regional hub for advanced manufacturing education and training programs.

Doing so will serve as a feeder for companies seeking a highly-trained professional workforce, a measure necessary to attract more companies like Norsk Titanium to the region.

Students will obtain lower degrees at CCC before moving to Clarkson for Bachelor’s and advanced degrees.

The school, located 90 miles west of Plattsburgh, is a global leader in advanced materials processing research and STEM education.

Local high schools will be linked in via a technology bridge program.

The schools will also collaborate on additive manufacturing research, and officials envision a lab at Clarkson open to CCC students.

BROADER STRATEGY

The announcement comes weeks after the North Country Regional Economic Development Council (NCREDC) issued their annual report mapping out the region’s long-term economic development strategy.

The linchpin is developing aerospace and transportation clusters, with the defense, biotech and energy fields also serving as key industries.

“The (NCREDC) has really been the glue that has cemented this all together,” said Collins, who serves as a co-chair.

Recruitment efforts must be accompanied by parallel initiatives to strengthen workforce development as companies continue to scout out the region.

Over time, officials hope a well-educated workforce will attract more companies to a growing cluster.

But any gap in training could make it “almost impossible” to attract these new business and opportunities, said Collins.

“We want to make sure there are no gaps in that workforce,” Collins said.

Officials have already sketched out future numbers.

The need for machinists in the region is projected grow by 27 percent; mechanical engineers by 25 percent; assemblers by 16 percent and welders by 11 percent, according to materials provided by the governor’s office.

The $12.7 million IAM facility formally opened in September.