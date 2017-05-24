CCC details free tuition program

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Details about the state’s new Excelsior Scholarship are trickling in. Financial Aid official Mary LaPierre will host a public information session about the Excelsior Scholarship at Clinton Community College on June 19 at 9 a.m.

PLATTSBURGH — As details about the state’s new free tuition program trickle in, college officials are scrambling to spread the word before the fast-approaching application deadline.

The deadline for students to file their application for the Excelsior Scholarship is late July, said Mary LaPierre, director of financial aid at Clinton Community College.

The takeaway from school officials:

The scholarship isn’t automatic.

“We are trying to get the word out to as many students and families to apply, apply, apply,” said LaPierre.

The application period opens on June 7.

LaPierre held a public information session last week about the program, which was signed into law last month by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Under the initiative, the state will provide free tuition at state schools to families making up to $125,000 per year by 2019-20.

Students will have to first apply for both PELL and TAP grants and complete a FAFSA application.

If a student is accepted for any outside tuition scholarships, those funds will be used first, and the Excelsior Scholarship will cover the reminder.

And in an attempt to keep graduates in state, students must commit to living and working in the Empire State for the same amount of time as they received the funding.

If not, the scholarship reverts to an interest-free loan with a 10 year repayment plan, LaPierre said.

While a handful of faculty and staff members attended the briefing, students were nowhere to be seen — something that LaPierre attributed to the fact that the spring semester had concluded the previous week, and that the latest session was the fourth in a monthlong series of similar events.

“I do worry that students will assume they do not need to apply if they meet the income thresholds,” LaPierre said.

“We are hopeful that students and families get the information they need and understand they must apply within the time frame.”

State education officials have been in near-constant contact with SUNY and CUNY schools as details emerge.

“It’s been a flood of information every day,” LaPierre said.

Statewide, 75.7 percent of families with college-age students are eligible, according to materials provided by the governor’s office, a number that increases to 84.8 percent in the North Country.

LaPierre will host another public information session about the Excelsior Scholarship at Clinton Community College on June 19 at 9 a.m.

For more information, call 562-4170 or contact admissions@clinton.edu.