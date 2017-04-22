CCC Drama Club to present ‘Almost, Maine’

× (L-R) Cast members Matt Rock and Talya Butchino Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Directing a play is a lot different appearing in one.

Plattsburgh resident Gina Lindsey has starred in more productions than she can count for local theater groups, including the Chazy Music Theatre.

This year’s Clinton Community College Drama Club’s production of “Almost, Maine,” a romantic comedy, will be Lindsey’s first directing gig.

“No one else was available and we needed to have something,” she said. “Much to my surprise, it’s become bigger and better than I imagined.”

Lindsey will be working alongside Mia Young to direct the play that is scheduled for April 28-30.

Jackie Robertin, a CCC faculty member, directed the club’s plays for seven years. But she decided to concentrate solely on acting.

“I needed to take a little break and step back,” she said. “I wanted to get my stage fix.”

× (L-R) Cast members Johnee Golden and Casandra Kellaway Photo by Teah Dowling

MEET THE CAST

Robertin is part of the 14-member cast of the play that tells several love stories that occur at the same time in the same town of Almost, Maine.

In her one scene, Robertin gets engaged to actor Dana McLaughlin, a 25-year-old Plattsburgh resident, who’s been in eight of the drama club’s productions.

“I met Jackie through these shows,” he said. “And I just kept coming back.”

All together, McLaughlin has been in over 35 shows since the third grade. His first role was the Grinch in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

His future dream is to move to Los Angeles and become a voice actor.

“I can’t help but love theater,” he said. “I feel like something is missing when I’m not on the stage.”

For some local actors, like 30-year-old Kristine Roberts, this is their first time on stage in a long time.

“The last time I was in a production was when I was a freshman in high school,” she said. “I got so scared so I stopped.”

Roberts ultimately decided to try acting again by the power of her friend’s encouragement.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do it for a long time,” she said. “I’m glad they convinced me.”

Both directors said they got lucky with this year’s cast and crew.

“We’re lucky that some of the best local talent auditioned for us,” Lindsey said. “They’re really mesmerizing on stage and everyone should come see them perform.”

The Clinton Community College Drama Club will be presenting “Almost, Maine” in the Stafford Theatre on campus. Showtimes are April 28 and April 29 at 7:30 p.m. and April 30 at 3 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes before the show. General admission is $10. CCC students, faculty and staff can get in for $5 with proof of ID. Tickets can be purchased online (cccfoundationinc.net/almost-maine-ccc) or at the door. For more information, visit the Facebook event page “CCC Drama Club presents Almost, Maine” or clinton.edu.