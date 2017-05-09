CCC now hosting Biotech Energy

× Clinton Community College welcomed Biotech Energy to their campus last Tuesday. Pictured above (L-R) is Stanley Kinsman, Douglas Starr, Chris Danch and Bradley Noviski on the front deck of their new Plattsburgh-based office. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College is the home of a new biomass energy firm.

New York City-based outfit Biotech Energy opened an office at the school last week.

The company designs biomass energy systems, from hot air generators and to hot water boilers, that generate thermal energy using fuel developed from organic materials, like plants and trees, which can be used for heating, cooling and/or electricity.

The systems can be utilized for single homes to entire localities.

Chief Executive Officer Stanley Kinsman said the firm is looking for technicians, sales staff and other employees, with the exact number to be determined once their target market shakes out throughout the northeast.

Kisman said he is confident about the company’s prospects, citing a shift away from oil and propane systems.

The AuSable Valley Central School District jumped on the renewable energy bandwagon in 2012 after installing two wood boiler systems, said Kinsman.

“Over the next couple decades, there won’t be enough oil to supply the demand,” Kinsman said. “The world will have no option but to adopt biomass or another renewable energy source.”

As the industry grows, the goal is to serve all of North America, said Kinsman, which will require a skilled workforce.

CREATING A CURRICULUM

Biotech Energy planted their roots as part of Start-Up New York, the state’s economic development program that creates tax-free zones on college campuses.

The partnership includes developing a new curriculum at CCC centered around biomass energy to grow the skilled workforce needed to expand operations.

The program will essentially show students how to repair and install these systems, said Chief Operations Officer Douglas Starr.

“Biomass works when the sun don’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow,” said Vice President of Engineering Bradley Noviski. “There’s so much to this that we can create our own two-year degree program.”

Once fully implemented, the biomass energy curriculum will join several other renewable energy and computer-based programming at the Institute of Advanced Manufacturing (IAM), which is slated to open in August.

“Biotech Energy is going to provide their expertise in the field of biomass energy, which will complement our wind, solar and alternative energy programming,” said Steven Frederick, the school’s vice president for institutional advancement. “It’s a win-win situation for everybody.”

For more information about Biotech Energy, visit biotech-energy.com. For more information on what IAM offers, visit clinton.edu.