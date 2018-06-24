CCC production is ‘Miscast’ — again

PLATTSBURGH | The casting for the Clinton Community College (CCC) Drama Club’s summer production is a mess.

The club’s latest performance, a revue of classic songs from some of Broadway’s biggest hits, is completely miscast. All the actors are the wrong gender, the wrong age, the wrong fit.

What’s the name of this production?

“Miscast 2.”

Yes, it’s back: After the local debut of “Miscast” in 2014, CCC is bringing it back around with “Miscast 2,” a musical comedy that brings together all the wrong people for a boisterous production that turns serious musical theater onto its head.

“When we performed ‘Miscast’ in 2014, it was one of our favorites and so entertaining and hilarious that we decided to resurrect it,” said Drama Club Advisor Gina Lindsey.

“I think that if you love musical theater, you’re going to find songs from a lot of the shows that you know and love.”

The show, directed by Jacqueline Robertin and Kaela Homburger, features songs from “The Book of Mormon,” “The Color Purple,” “Hairspray,” “Hamilton,” “Into the Woods,” “Rent,” “Shrek,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Smokey Joe’s Café,” “Wicked” and more.

The cast of nearly 30 members, who’ve been rehearsing for nearly six weeks, includes people of all ages and genders — students, faculty and staff and community members alike.

“It’s a big cast full of diverse people, putting their unique spin on the songs you love,” Lindsey said.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. on June 28-30 in the Stafford Theatre at CCC.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for CCC students, faculty and staff.

The box office opens half an hour before each show. Tickets are available online at cccfoundationinc.net/registration-and-purchases/miscast-2.